Scott Disick Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian Smashing Travis Barker

It was our very first thought when we heard about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dating.

It was the first thing that flashed through our minds.

No, not whether Kardashian and Barker will get married.

But how Scott Disick is feeling at the moment about this new romance.

Scott and Kourtney Throwback

The reality star, of course, dated Kourtney for many years.

Not only that, but he had enough unproteced intercourse with the oldest Kardashian sibling to produce a trio of adorable children.

Yes, the couple split in 2015 after close to a decade of being together, but they're remained very close ever since.

Disick has even been very candid about his feelings for his ex; it's pretty clear he'd take her back in a nanosecond if Kourtney ever showed interest.

Scott and Kourt in Tahiti

These days, however, Kourtney appears to only have interest in Barker, as numerous outlets confirmed this week that the mother of three and the Blink-182 drummer are an item.

"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source told People Magazine over the weekend, adding:

"They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

Said another insider to this same publication: "Travis has liked her for a while."

Scott and Kourtney: Back On?

That's great for Travis and all because, come on, Kourtney Kardashian is hot AF.

But we'd imagine it sucks for Disick... right?

Maybe not, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Scott Disick on Red Carpet

“Scott hasn't been reacting much to Kourtney and Travis dating," a source told ET on Monday, adding:

"It's always a bit of an adjustment when one of them is dating someone new.

"But at the end of the day, he obviously wants Kourtney to be happy and they're focused on co-parenting together."

Disick and Kardashian share 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

Scott Disick Turns Serious

As mentioned above, the exes spend a great deal of time co-parenting together.

Each has also gotten it on wiith plenty of other people in the days of their break-up, though.

Most memorably, Kardashian dated a very good-looking model named Younes Bendjima and Disick had a long-term romance with Sofia Richie.

More recently, Disick rang in the New Year with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin in Mexico... and a source tells ET that Disick is "still dating Amelia and having fun with her."

Scott Disick Experiences Awkward Regrets

As for Barker and Kardashian?

They "have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," reports ET.

"They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another.

"Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them."

Kourtney Kardashian Biography

Kourtney Kardashian Photo
Kourtney Kardashian is the least known of the older Kardashian sisters. She's probably the best looking, though. Kourtney has never made... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kourtney Mary Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

