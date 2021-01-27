Scott Disick: PISSED About Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Relationship!

Earlier this week, we learned that Kourtney Kardashian is dating Travis Barker.

The Calabasas homemaker and the heavily-tattooed drummer might seem like an odd match at first, but Kourtney and Travis have been friends for several years, and those who know them best believe they're a perfect match.

But it appears there's one person who's apparently less than thrilled with this unexpected love match.

We're talking, of course, about Scott Disick.

Scott, as you probably know, is the father of Kourtney's three children, and while the exes parted ways years ago, they've maintained a close -- and, at times, very complicated -- relationship.

While rumors of Scott and Kourtney getting back together have all turned out to be bogus, these two have not hidden the fact that they tend to "keep each other company" during times when they're both single.

Right now, everything should be refreshingly uncomplicated, as they're both in relationships.

Kourtney is with Travis, and Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin.

Given the fact that they've remained friends and they don't hook up when they're dating other people, Scott and Kourtney should be able to enjoy some drama-free double dates, right?

Well, not so much.

According to a new report from Life & Style, Scott "can’t help feeling slightly jealous" over Kourtney's relationship with Travis.

"He’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy," an insider tells the tabloid.

But it sounds like Scott is the only one who has misgivings about Kourtney's new relationship.

The source says Travis has been happily "welcomed into the family" by Kourtney's siblings.

Kim and company are reportedly overjoyed to see Kourtney settle down with a more mature, family-oriented man.

Travis has two children from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, and unlike Scott, he seems to have no interest in chasing after much younger women, or bouncing from one relationship to the next.

"He is a much better fit for Kourtney and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott," says the insider.

Scott is 37; Kourtney is 41, and Travis is 45.

While it's true that this will be Kourtney's first experience dating an older man, her problems with Scott likely had less to do with his physical age than with his mental age.

In all likelihood, Kourtney could have a perfectly stable, happy relationship with a 37-year-old man.

But she would probably have a hard time dating a 37-year-old man with a taste for 19-year-old girls.

Anyway, it seems that just about everyone in Kourtney's life is happy that she's finally found a suitable partner in Travis.

We have no doubt that Scott will continue to eye the relationship with suspicion, but at the end of the day, we're sure that he'll be happy as long as Kourtney's happy.

Kourtney's fans are thrilled for her, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this unexpected duo.

Here's hoping Kourtney will become the first member of the Kadashian clan to sport a brightly-colored neck tattoo! Make it happen, Travis!