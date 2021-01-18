Scheana Shay Flaunts Baby Bump In NUDE Selfie!

If you're a Vanderpump Rules fan, we probably don't need to tell you that 2020 was quite a roller coaster year for the show's cast.

Over the summer, their situation became very bleak indeed, as both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired by Bravo amid allegations of racially-motivated harassment.

Shortly thereafter, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also fired for their involvement in the same scandal.

But then, just as the castseemed to hit rock bottom, and fans began to anticipate an announcement that Vanderpump Rules had been canceled, there came a sudden surge of good news.

In short, basically the entire cast is pregnant or has just welcomed a baby.

The most surprising announcement was from Scheana Shay, who -- unlike her knocked-up costars -- was not married or engaged at the time of her joyous news.

Scheana is pregnant by boyfriend Brock Davies, and while the couple wasn't planning to start a family, it seems they couldn't be happier about the unexpected turn of events.

Over the weekend, Scheana shared a progress update in the form of a topless selfie.

It was a welcome reminder that even though she's preparing for motherhood, she's still Scheana Shay.

As you can see, Scheana is 26 weeks along, and she's just as proud of her body as she's ever been.

"Sweatpants are all that fit me going into 2021 and I couldn't be happier about it!" Ms. Shay captioned the pic.

"This year has been a wild ride baby but I'm so happy we got thru it all together!"

Scheana has always been among the more positive SUR staffers, and it seems she's tackling pregnancy with her trademark optimism.

"I know that now I want this more than anything," she explained on a recent episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast.

"The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."

Never one to keep many secrets from fans, Scheana has hosted a number of Q&A sessions on social media during which she's provided refreshingly candid questions about her life.

"Well, considering I’m going to be 36 right after I have this baby, I think only one more is realistic," Scheana said when a fan asked if she was planning to have more children.

"But we do have 16 frozen eggs, so…" she added.

Asked if Brock will be proposing anytime soon, Scheana said, "I don’t know, and I don’t care."

As for the baby girl's name, Scheana said that she has some ideas in mind, but noted that she and her boyfriend will need to "hold her and see her and make sure that the name we like she looks like."

Scheana's little bundle of joy certainly won't be wanting for company, as there's a slew new babies soon to be entering the West Hollywood hipster community.

Stassi Schroeder welcomed her first child earlier this month, and Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are currently expecting.

So if Vanderpump does return to Bravo, the show will have a lot of ground to cover.

And it seems that going forward, the phrase "bottle service" will take on a whole new meaning for the hard-partying cast.