Sammi Giancola: Which Jersey Shore Stars Are NOT Invited to Her Wedding?

Despite the fact that she has not yet appeared on Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- and it looks more and more like she never will -- Sammi Giancola is still close friends with several of her former castmates.

Others ... not so much.

And it seems that Sammi Sweetheart is being very selective in terms of which of her ex-housemates will be invited to her upcoming wedding.

Yes, Giancola is engaged to Christian Biscardi, and though the couple was forced to delay their nuptials due to Covid concerns, insiders say Sammi is still planning to execute her dream wedding.

So who's invited, and who isn't?

Well, there's one obvious name on the Snub List -- and a couple very surprising ones.

For starters, Ronnie Magro and his new girlfriend will not be on hand to see Sammi exchange vows.

There are many, many good reasons for this, and we're sure Ronnie wasn't the least bit surprised by the snub.

After all, he's the reason that Sammi didn't cash in like the rest of her friends by returning to MTV.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” Giancola told fans in 2018, shortly after Shore's return was announced.

“At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

She didn't go into detail about what sort of "TOXIC SITUATIONS" she was hoping to avoid, but she didn't have to.

"TOXIC SITUATIONS" is basically Ronnie's middle name.

So no surprise there, but fans might be taken aback by the news that Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D are also not invited to the wedding.

In a recent interview with Life & Style, Shore's most dynamic duo were asked if they're looking forward so Sammi Sweetheart's big day.

“I have not spoken to Sammi and I didn’t get an invite,” Pauly sold the tabloid.

“Same,” Vinny echoed.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound as though there's any bitterness or ill will among the former castmates.

Even Ronnie had nothing but kind words for Sam when he was first asked about her engagement.

“You know, God bless her, and I’m glad that she found happiness,” Magro told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”

Sammi announced her engagement back in 2019 with an Instagram tribute to her husband-to-be.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you.”

As for who will be invited to the festivities -- well, as far as we can tell, all of the ladies of Shore will be in attendance.

Snooki and Deena specifically say they've maintained close ties with Sammi in the years since the original series came to a close.

No word yet on whether or not Mike "The SItuation" Sorrentino received an invitation.

But if he did, someone better keep an eye on that cake ... especially if it's Funfetti!