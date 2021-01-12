Rachel Uchitel: I Only Boned Tiger Woods Because of My Love Addiction!

For years before his fairly recent comeback, Tiger Woods was a tabloid staple.

His famous series of affairs, though years in the past, famously included Rachel Uchitel.

Now 45, she is reflecting upon her tempestuous involvement with the world-famous golf champion.

Among other things, she describes herself as having been "love addicted" at the time.

Back when Tiger Woods was first accused of having multiple affairs while married to Elin Nordegren, he claimed that he suffered from "sex addiction."

He sought treatment for the alleged condition, which is not recognized by the broader psychological community.

His marriage of six years was over, and Rachel Uchitel found herself on the receiving end of a very unwanted flavor of infamy.

On Sunday, January 10, HBO Max premiered their Tiger docuseries.

Afterwards, she is reflecting upon that time in her life and upon being "love addicted" in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I will say that that is a very real thing that I think people don’t have awareness about," she expresses.

Rachel explains: "It’s where people mistake intensity for love."

"And," she continues, "people sort of look to someone else to gain credibility for not feeling credible inside."

This is actually something that she acknowledged years ago, but she has put a lot of work into herself since then.

“Something about myself, which I hope people can understand," Rachel begins to explain.

She goes on "is that when somebody of a high caliber looks at you and as everyone else wants to know that person, and that [person] only wants you."

Rachel expresses: "that’s the ultimate kind of credibility for yourself … And how do you say no to that?”

Rachel is the first to admit that she became "wrapped up" in the attentions of the famous golfer.

She attributes this in part to the fact that she "suffered from low self-esteem" as the result of past trauma.

Apparently, she first heard of love addiction with the help of Dr. Drew Pinsky back in 2010 on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew.

“He said, ‘You are a love addict.’ And I was like, ‘That is a joke,'" Rachel recalls.

"I’m not going to go into rehab with people that have real addictions, like heroin and alcoholism or whatever," she expressed at the time, "and say that I’m a love addict."

“And he was like, ‘Come on my show, you have a problem,’ and I did it," Rachel acknowledges.

"This was a reality show where cameras followed you," Rachel characterizes, "but this was rehab."

She continues: "And … it was brought into the light for me, what love addiction was, and that I really suffered from it.”

Before this, Rachel notes, she “kept having these really traumatic experiences that had to do with men.”

“It was very enlightening to me. So, I got a lot of help from that and then from there, I really did a lot of work,”

“It’s been really hard for me and my present relationships," Rachel admits.

She emphasizes that "I have to watch myself very closely because as a recovering addict …"

"I have to constantly watch who I’m getting into relationships with," Rachel says.

She then hangs a lantern on it, adding: "hence why I’m not married."

"I keep falling into traps of, you know, either [relationships] that are just maybe [the] wrong timing or people that are not the right people for me at the, at the right time," Rachel concludes.