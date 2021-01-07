Rachael Kirkconnell: Meet the Woman Who Allegedly Wins The Bachelor!

We should probably begin this post with a warning.

We probably should have opened the headline above with a warning, huh?

Well... here we go:

THE BACHELOR SPOILERS ALERT!!!!!!!!!!!!

Got it? Ready to scroll down further? Okay, good.

Based on The Bachelor spoilers revealed by our man Reality Steve, Rachael Kirkconnell will earn the final rose from Matt James this spring.

The man who knows all about this franchise previously reported that Serena Pitt makes the final four on season 25; as does Michelle Young; as does Bri Springs; as does Rachael Kirkconnell.

And it's this last name you need to remember.

Why?

Because Rachael Kirkconnell alllegedly wins The Bachelor!

No, Matt does not go with Katie Thurston, even if she did present him with a vibrator on the season premiere.

Nor does he go with Abigail Heringer, despite James admitting how inspired he is by the show's first-ever deaf contestant.

According to her ABC biography, Rachael is very close to her family, and nothing makes her happier than "a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards."

Not a whole lot to go on there, huh?

So, let's dig a little deeper.

Kirkconnell is 24 years old.

She haiils from Cumming, Georgia, a suburb outside of Atlanta, and attended Georgia College & State University.

The purported future Mrs. Matt James made the Dean's List twice and graduated in 2019 with a degree in marketing.

She now works as a graphic designer and, judging by her Instagram, appears to make her home in the Atlanta area, close to where she grew up.

Interestingly, Rachael says she is "hopeless romantic to her core" who has "never been in love and believes that Matt may just be the guy to change that."

If you'll recall, James also said on the premiere that he's never been in love, either.

"At the end of the day, love is what makes your life more special than others," Kirkconnell told ABC for promotional purposes, adding:

"Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times.

"But if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end."

So profound. So true.

It also sounds as if Kirkconnell is pretty well-known around her home town.

"I was told Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins," Reality Steve wrote in the blog post this month that spoiled her win.

He concluded the same post by saying the basis for this report is the rumor mill churning around and around in a certain town down south:

"Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell.

"Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone."

The Bachelor airs on ABC on Monday nights at 8/7c.

What do you think of Matt James so far?

And will you be excited of Rachael Kirkconnell really does earn his proposal in the end?