Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quit Social Media! Forever!

As you have very likely heard about by now, Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

That's what happens when you incite a violent insurrection against your own government.

According to various reports, the Commander-in-Chief is irate over this development.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, simply cannot relate.

How come? In what way?

Because the former Royals left social media of their own volition awhile back.

And insiders now say they will never go back.

Unlike President Trump, these two do not need any sort of validation from robotic accounts and/or misguided traitors who have no idea what is actually good for them.

Harry and Meghan are also sick and tired of all the vitriol.

The Times of London reported on Saturday, January 9, that the husband and wife are “very unlikely” to return to platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook after receiving a barrage of “hate.”

A source close to Harry and Meghan told the publication that the parents have no plans to use social media for their new nonprofit venture -- the Archewell Foundation -- and likely won’t be using social media for any personal reasons, either.

Can you really blame them?

After all Markle has endured since marrying Harry?

Before the couple broke away from the Royal family almost exactly one year ago, social media was a significant part of their lives.

The couple announced their Megxit plan to the universe through an Instagram post on their “Sussex Royal” profile.

Although the profile is still up, it’s not active.

Harry and Meghan last shared a farewell message in March 2020, saying “while you may not see us here, the work continues.”

The former Suits actress opened up about the cyberbullying she previously endured during an October 2020 appearance on the Teenager Therapy podcast.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she said at the time.

“Now, eight months of that I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby.

"But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, that’s so big, you can’t think of what that feels like, because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

A year earlier, Harry released a lengthy/emotional statement about his wife’s “private suffering,” demanding an end to the harassment.

Said the handsome prince:

“To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in. …

"There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people.

"We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

As for President Trump?

He's largely to blame for the riot that took five lives at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

And he's spent the days since only riling up his angry base even further.

Hence, the decision by Twitter to give him the boot.

Wrote the company late on Friday:

"After close review of recent Tweets from the ["realDonaldTrump"] account and the context around them -- specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter -- we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter noted that it has a "public interest framework" in place so its users can "hear from elected officials and world leaders directly."

However, Trump pushed the limits of that framework.

"We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things," the company noted.

"We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."