Peter Weber's Mom: Yup, She Played a Role in His Split from Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are no longer a couple.

This much we know to be true.

But... why? Why did the former Bachelor and his paramour break up after several months of passionate romance?

What happened, you guys?

About a week after this sad news broke, a bit more light has been shed on the tragic development.

According to at least one E! News insider, Weber broke up with Flanagan because he couldn't handle the pressure of their planned move to New York City together.

"Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," explained this insider in early January, adding at the time:

"They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."

Now, though, a second E! News source points a finger at Peter's very polarizing mom, Barbara, who appeared to have a great relationship with Kelley.

But, as it turns out, perhaps did not.

"Kelley did think Barb was very controlling and overbearing but she tried to not let it affect their relationship," this anonymous person alleges.

"Barb put a lot of pressure on them, which was definitely hard."

That does sound a lot like Barbara Weber.

She made headines during her son's run as The Bachelor for coming right out and saying he didn't belong with one of his final suitors, Madison Prewett.

“I don’t want anyone to change him, because he is who he is and we love him the way he is,” Barbara told Prewett during a face-to-face meeting on the show, referring to how the contestant was saving herself for marriage.

Barbara proceeded to tell Peter that God wanted him to pick Hannah Ann Sluss over Madison.

Peter, of course, did eventually select Sluss.

And then he dumped her for Madison.

And then he dumped her and eventually got together with Flanagan, who Weber had sent home a few weeks prior to The Bachelor finale.

Now, alas, Weber has dumped all three women.

Barb's meddling in Peter and Kelley's romance wasn't a "huge factor" in their breakup, E! reports.

In actuality, the source says, "she got along with Kelley and they enjoyed each other."

Peter simply "couldn't handle" the idea of living with someone, the insider concludes, stating:

"Kelley suspected something was up with him because Peter was being distant. She is definitely heartbroken."

Barb, for her part, addressed this split after her son confirmed it on December 31.

"Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid," she said shortly afterward.

"Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

"Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best."

Here is what Weber wrote to close out 2020, announcing to the world that this romance was over:

Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.

While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for.

Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on.

These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.

As for what Kelley had to say?

It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed.

Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.

I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter.

I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!