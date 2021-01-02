Peter Weber Dumped Kelley Flanagan. But Why?!?

On December 22, Peter Weber wrote on Instagram that he was excited to move to New York City with Kelley Flanagan.

On December 31, Peter Weber wrote on Instagram that he had split from Kelley Flanagan, prompting many within Bachelor Nation to wonder:

WHAT THE HECK HAPPENED?!?

"Love is a funny thing," the former Bachelor lead wrote as a caption to a gorgeous photo of the pair on the final day of 2020, adding at the tiime:

"It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist.

"I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."

Fair enough certainly.

Flanagan wasn't even Peter's first choice, as the reality star first proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss... then dumped her for Madison Prewett... and then ended that romance to eventually get together with Kelley.

But still:

The couple seemed very happy and, as noted above, were seemingly about to shack up together in The Big Apple.

So... where did things go wrong?

"Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," an insider has told E! News.

"They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."

Weber and Flanagan quarantined together early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but they believed it to be temporary back then; such an arrangement is very different than truly committing to a lifetime as roommates.

"They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now," the E! source adds.

Are things really over forever?

You never know.

However, Peter's outspoken mother, Barbara, has both confirmed the break-up and made it sound pretty darn permanent.

“Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid,” she wrote online after her son broke the sad news.

“Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”

Barbara also shared a kind message to Flanagan, whom she has gushed over in the past.

“Our hearts ache for you two,” she wrote. “Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad.”

Flanagan previously received a stamp of glowing approval from Weber's polarizing mom, who called her “the daughter that I've always wanted.”

Alas.

"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand.

"Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on."

Flanagan is yet to comment on the split in public.

But Weber, at least, harbors no ill will toward his ex.

"These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth time you spent together," he concluded.

"Thank you Kelley."