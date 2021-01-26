Paul Staehle: Please Pray for Karine! The Baby is Coming Early!

Just last week, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins were discussing their birthing options as the pandemic ravages Brazil.

They still had time to figure things out, as Karine's due date is some time in February.

But as 90 Day Fiance fans are well aware, not everything goes as planned.

Now, Paul is asking fans to pray for his wife -- as she believes that the baby is coming early.

On Tuesday, January 26, Paul took to his Instagram Stories to share an urgent message to fans.

"Karine asked me to post that she is feeling pain and wants prayers," Paul began.

He explained: "She is afraid that Ethan is coming early."

"She is surrounded here with her loving family and myself," Paul detailed to his followers.

He reiterated: "She insisted I post and ask for prayers."

To explain, Paul reminded fans that "Karine is extremely religious."

"Her mother is helping me make sure she is okay," Paul wrote.

"We have messaged her doctor," he added.

Paul concluded by sharing that they were "awaiting a response."

Paul and Karine are already the parents of Pierre.

Last summer, it was reported that they were pregnant with Baby #2.

They confirmed this news during their alarming back-and-forth and separation in late July and early August.

That was hardly the most auspicious way to confirm pregnancy news for a couple that already had fans worried.

Paul and Karine did reconcile, and have recently been spending time in Brazil where Karine has a family support system in place.

But no amount of family support can substitute for a safe hospital birth on the due date ... and it now seems like Karine will get neither.

Karine is not a first-time mother, so presumably she would recognize the difference between Braxon Hicks "false" contractions and the real deal.

Ethan is due in February, so Karine could be anywhere from one week to several weeks early if she is going into labor.

And, as we previously reported, this is not an ideal time to give birth in Brazil.

The United States has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a death toll comparable to very few other nations.

A combination of governmental disinterest, corruption, and incompetence defined most of the pandemic for Americans.

So it is not difficult to explain that things in Brazil are, in some ways, even worse -- thanks to their fascist leader, Jair Bolsonaro.

We are by no means defending America's disgraced former President, but Jair Bolsonaro is worse in several ways.

One of them was that he has publicly stated that the COVID-19 vaccine will turn people into "crocodiles."

Obviously, this is dangerous misinformation, caving to fearmongering. If humans had the technology to engineer a retrovirus that could turn a human into a crocodile, we could have cured the virus in a week's time.

As a result, the medical infrastructure in Brazil is on the brink of collapse throughout much of the country.

This means that hospital wards normally reserved for childbirth have been converted for the most dire of COVID cases.

Karine and Paul have been looking into the idea of home births, asking for recommendations on birthing centers, and even contemplating a return to the US.

Normally, the advice on giving birth in the United States is to ... not do that if you have another option.

Ethan will be a US citizen no matter what, but giving birth in America means paying tens of thousands of dollars when most civilized countries would charge less that $100, if anything.

Right now, that question is moot. Even if Karine's pain stops right now, she is way too far into her pregnancy to board an airplane.

Most airlines will not allow someone to board after 36 weeks of pregnancy. Given Karine's due date, she has likely passed that mark.

Right now, there is not much that fans can do, and unless Karine asks him to, Paul may not think to update fans on every step of the way -- he has more important things on his mind.

So fans who are the praying sort can send Karine their prayers, we all hope that she and Baby #2 are and remain perfectly healthy.