Nancy Pelosi Says Donald Trump is "Deranged and Dangerous," Needs to Be Prosecuted

Nancy Pelosi came for Donald Trump on Sunday night.

Soon, meanwhile, it appear evident that she'll also come for Donald Trump's Presidency and his pride.

It's time to buckle up, America.

Maybe also to get some popcorn.

In an interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes on Sunday, the Speaker of the House went as hard as she ever has after President Trump... who faces mounting pressure from both sides of the aisle to resign.

He's backlash like never before for his role in instigating last Wednesday's seditious attack against the U.S. Capitol.

"Sadly, the person who is running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States, and only a number of days until we can be protected from him," Pelosi said on air.

"But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him."

Trump hasn't even backed down.

Ever since thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol, smashed windows, took over politician offices (including that of Pelosi) and were responsible for five deaths...

... the President referred to them as "Patriots" and "very special people."

He also said they would continue to have a "GIANT VOICE," which prompted Twitter to finally ban Trump for life.

Amid The Wall Street Journal pushing for Trump to resign and amid Mike Pence allegedly considering the 25th amendment, Pelosi discussed the likelihood of Trump pardoning himself in the final days of his presidency.

"He can only pardon himself from federal offenses, he cannot pardon himself form state offenses and that's where he is being investigated, in the state of New York," Pelosi said to Stahl.

What about the possibility of Trump running for President again in 2024?

This is one of the reason to impeach him, Pelosi believes.

"That's one of the motivations that people have for advocating for impeachment," she said, adding:

"Well I like the 25th Amendment because it gets rid of him, he's out of the office.

"But there is strong support in the Congress for impeaching the president a second time."

Shortly after her appearance on 60 Minutes, Pelosii released a statement that spelled all of this out:

She will give Pence until Tuesday to evoke the 25th amendment -- or else the body she leads WILL impeach for a second time.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi wrote.

"The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

As noted in her message, Pelosi is gonna force Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to use the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

The votes will begin Monday with lawmakers working to pass legislation to urge Pence to act, despite the strong possibility that Republican representatives will block the vote.

The goal of the first resolution is to force Pence to act and take the lead to "declare the president incapable of executing the duties of his office," according to Pelosi.

If passed, Pence would immediately have powers to act as the Commander-in-Chief, although the action isn't at the forefront of Pence's mind these days.

Several key Republican senators -- such as Senators Pat Toomey and Lisa Murkowski -- have joined in on calls to impeach and remove President Trump from office.

"I think the president has disqualified himself from ever, certainly, serving in office again," Toomey said about Trump returning to run in 2024. "I don't think he is electable in any way."

The violence on January 6 led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer, who sustained injuries "while physically engaging with protesters" at the riots.

In the days since it happened, Trump and those remaining on his team have acted far more upset about the President getting booted off social media than they have about this violent and traitorous act.

That's just a fact.