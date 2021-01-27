Mossimo Giannulli Requests Early Release From Prison, Gets SHOT DOWN By Judge!

Sure, Lori Loughlin was released from prison last month, but she's still not done paying for her role in the infamous college admissions bribery scandal of 2019.

Loughlin still has to pay back $150,000 in fines and serve 100 hours of community service.

And oh, yeah ... her husband is still in the slammer!

Yes, both Lori and her spouse/partner in crime Mossimo Giannulli received slap-on-the-wrist sentences, but his was slightly harsher.

While Loughlin was sentenced to 60 days in jail, Giannulli -- who allegedly played a more active role in the scheme to have their daughters admitted to USC with fraudulent applications-- received a sentence of five months.

To make matters worse, the fashion designer has reportedly served his entire sentence in solitary confinement in compliance with California's anti-Covid measures.

On Tuesday, Giannulli's lawyers filed a request to have his sentence "modified" (i.e., dramatically shortened), essentially claiming that 56 days in solitary constitutes cruel and an usual punishment.

They argued that the "fundamentally unfair," writing, "The toll on Giannulli's mental, physical and emotional well being has been significant."

"Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health," the filing continues.

"Mr. Giannulli respectfully submits that the severe circumstances of his extended confinement in solitary quarantine in a cell at USP Lompoc for eight weeks constitutes sufficiently extraordinary and compelling reasons to modify his sentence and order his transfer to home confinement."

Unfortunately for Mossimo, the judge in his case was basically like, "Yeah, well, this Covid crap has been cruel and unusual for all of us. Suck it up!"

"Every prisoner in a BOP facility is currently subjected to onerous conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Giannulli 'has not explained why he should be given special or unique treatment," reads the judge's ruling.

The judge went on to explain that Giannulli's "current circumstances" pose no immediate risk to his health.

He noted that Giannulli does not suffer from "any condition which would place him at an increased risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 nor, indeed, that he suffers from any particular medical condition."

Earning the title of "2021's First True Hero," the judge also roasted Mossimo for thinking his wealth and fame would get him out of this one.

"A 5-month sentence is appropriate in that it serves, inter alia, to dissuade and deter others who may, like Giannulli, believe that because they can afford it, they can flout the law," his ruling reads.

"Modifying or reducing defendant's sentence in this case would undercut any such deterrence."

The only way that ruling could have been any more fierce is if the judge had added, "Yeah, you might not deserve to be locked up, but guess what -- your daughters didn't deserve to be admitted to USC, either!"