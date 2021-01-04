Mike Pence Supports Attempt to Overthrow Democracy, Overturn Election Results

Mike Pence is on board, folks.

The Vice President made it clear this weekend that he's all-in on the upcoming attempt by Republicans to subvert the will of the American people in the hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Yup, this is really about to happen.

On Saturday, Pence signaled that he supports the challenge by certain lawmakers to question various electoral votes when Congress gathers on Tuesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

This effort will be led by Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz.

They plan on turning a formality -- which takes place every four years -- into an official (and meaningless... and dangerous) protest of the November election.

Simply because their preferred President lost.

"Vice President Pence shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election," Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, said in a statement to CNN two days ago.

Conclued this statement:

"The vice president welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th."

Ah, yes, evidence.

Thus far, the dozens and dozens and dozens of court cases Trump's legal team has brought in an attempt to challenge these same results have been thrown out of court.

Often by Conservative judges.

Due to a lack of evidence.

There has not been a single credible accusation of voter fraud from the election.

And yet:

At least 140 House Republicans and 12 in the Senate have announced they plan to challenge the Congressional certification on January 6.

Vice President Pence will preside over the proceedings in the Senate, which will undoubtedly result in Biden's victory being certified, en route to Biden -- with 100% certainty -- then taking office on January 20.

There is no scenario in which Biden does not get sworn in later this month.

In response to the above statement from the Vice President's office, Republican attorney and husband of former counsellor to the President Kellyanne Conway had a few choice words to describe the actions of Pence.

This is what George Conway wrote on Twitter of the second-in-command:

Pathetic. Weak. Spineless. Shameless. Shameful. Disgraceful. Deplorable. Unprincipled. Mendacious. Reprehensible. Despicable.

Cruz, along with ten other Senators, put out a statement of their own on Saturday.

It said that “Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states...

"Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states… unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed."

To be clear, the only people disputing the results in these states are the same people who plan to reject the votes of the people who reside in them.

Ironic, huh?

And also totally and completely traitorous.

Cruz and his colleagues have garnered extreme backlash over the past few days from those in their own party, from Mitt Romney to Tom Cotton.

Heck, Trump’s own former Attorney General William Barr said on December 1 that “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

As for Trump?

He spent an hour on the phone this weekend pleading with Georgia's Secretary of State to finagle the votes in his state and to "find" just enough to ensure Trump won.

In other words?

He spent an hour on the phone this week trying to enact an actual coup against America.