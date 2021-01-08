Michelle Obama Trashes Donald Trump as "Infantile and Unpatriotic" in Response to Capitol Riot

Michelle Obama has minced nary a single word.

The former First Lady shared a lengthy social media message on Thursday in response to the violent attempt by Donald Trump supporters to overthrow the government.

She simply could not hold back after witnessing a siege against the U.S. Capitol and all the elected officials inside.

"I woke up yesterday elated by the news of Reverend Raphael Warnock's election victory," Obama opened, referring to the special election in Georgia that gave control in the Senate to Democrats.

'He'll be Georgia's first Black senator, and I was heartened by the idea that the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church -- the home parish of Dr. King and a spiritual and organizational hub during the Civil Rights Movement -- would be representing his state in the United States Senate."

Then, however, Obama's mood greatly soured.

And we all know why.

"In just a few hours, though, my heart had fallen harder and faster than I can remember," she wrote.

"Like all of you, I watched as a gang -- organized, violent, and mad they'd lost an election -- laid siege to the United States Capitol.

"They set up gallows. They proudly waved the traitorous flag of the Confederacy through the halls. They desecrated the center of American government.

"And once authorities finally gained control of the situation, these rioters and gang members were led out of the building not in handcuffs, but free to carry on with their days."

Like so many other observers, Obama compared the treatment of these domestic terrorists to the treatment of Black Lives Matter protestors this past summer.

"The day was a fulfillment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can't handle the truth of his own failures," she continued.

"And the wreckage lays at the feet of a party and media apparatus that gleefully cheered him on, knowing full well the possibility of consequences like these."

AMEN.

Amid the President's endless unfounded claims of election fraud, thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for a pro-Trump rally.

While addressing his base, Trump encouraged these supporters to march to the Capitol... where lawmakers were meeting to certify the electoral college votes.

Added Obama of the chaos:

"It all left me with so many questions -- questions about the future, questions about security, extremism, propaganda, and more. But there's one question I just can't shake:

"What if these rioters had been like the folks who go to Ebenezer Baptist Church every Sunday? What would have been different?"

The thing is, Obama already knew the answer to this question before she posed it.

"This summer's Black Lives Matter protests were an overwhelmingly peaceful movement -- our nation's largest demonstrations ever, bringing together people of every race and class and encouraging millions to re-examine their own assumptions and behavior.

"And yet, in city after city, day after day, we saw peaceful protestors met with brute force.

"We saw cracked skulls and mass arrests, law enforcement pepper spraying its way through a peaceful demonstration for a presidential photo op."

Since this awful display of violence and sedition, there's been talk of impeaching the President again.

Facebook has banned him from the platform and even The Wall Street Journal says Trump should resign.

"Seeing the gulf between the responses to yesterday's riot and this summer's peaceful protests and the larger movement for racial justice is so painful. It hurts," Obama wrote.

"And I cannot think about moving on or turning the page until we reckon with the reality of what we saw yesterday. True progress will be possible only once we acknowledge that this disconnect exists and take steps to repair it.

"And that also means coming to grips with the reality that millions voted for a man so obviously willing to burn our democracy down for his own ego."

The Becoming author then called on lawmakers who supported Trump to "forcefully rebuke him."

"I hurt for our country. And I wish I had all the solutions to make things better. I wish I had the confidence that people who know better will act like it for more than a news cycle or two.

"All I know is that now is a time for true patriotism.

"Now is the time for those who voted for this president to see the reality of what they've supported -- and publicly and forcefully rebuke him and the actions of that mob.

"Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior -- and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation's leaders to fuel insurrection."

Trump referred to the rioters on Wednesday as "very special" people and said he loved them.

He proceeded to deliver a half-hearted speech in which he distanced himself from theirr actions and beliefs, even conceding the election to Joe Biden at last...

... only to Tweet this morning that he fully supports the "American Patriots" who are on his side.

It's all downright frightening, nauseating and depressing for people such as Michelle Obama.

Which, we should remember, still represent a majority of the country.

The ex-First Lady concluded her message as follows:

"And if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday's shame."