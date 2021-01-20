Meri Brown: I'm Ready to Own My Truth! Are You?!?

Unapologetic.

That's how Meri Brown is feeling at the moment.

Meaning what, exactly? In regard to what, precisely?

The veteran Sister Wives star is happy to tell you... in cryptic, vague, broad and sort of mysterious fashion.

As she has done so often over the past several months, Brown took to Instagram yesterday and shared a seemingly revealing meme.

"Whatever you accept yourself cannot be used against you. Be willing to own your truth, even if it makes others uncomfortable," she shared, adding via this posting:

"The good and the ugly are all part of your story.

"You never know who you can inspire by being your authentic, unapologetic self."

Pretty uplifting words, right?

And also pretty interesting ones.

Meri has enjoyed quite a journey of late, exposing the ugly side of her relationship with Kody Brown on the latest season of their TLC reality show...

... but also the good sides of their relationship.

Just a few weeks ago, Meri focused on the positive aspects of her romance, emphasizing for all to see and read that she loves Kody and is committed to their marriage.

"Here's my truth. I love him. I love my family. I'm committed," she wrote in December, adding at the time:

"I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.

"I'm an independent person who does her own thing. I travel a lot. (Well, pre-covid that is.) I have multiple businesses. I have friends.

"I have male friends. (Gasp! Shocker!) and I won't apologize for that."

As a caption to the above selfiie, she concluded back then:

I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen.

Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN

I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up.

Meri, of course, has often been spotted without her wedding ring on.

An insider also told The Sun recently:

“Meri was not at her home in Flagstaff when she professed her love for Kody on Instagram. No lights, no cars and the blinds were drawn.”

It certainly sounds as if the couple's relationship isn't perfect... but Meri has never claim that it is, we suppose.

Going back to the meme she shared this week, too, Meri is freely admittiing that there's some good to her story and some ugly to her story.

The most important thing? At all times?

Don't apologize.

And remain true to who you are.