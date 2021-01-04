Meghan Markle's Awful Sister Samantha Grant Publishing Cruel Tell-All Book

Years ago, Meghan Markle's awful sister Samantha Grant vowed to never shut up. She is as good as her word.

Her latest nasty escalation is publishing a book about Meghan. The hit piece is coming out in just two weeks.

Meghan's extremely combative half-sister, Samantha, has titled her book The Diary Of Princess Pushy's Sister: Part 1.

Samantha is promising to tell "the truth," claiming that she is doing so against "all odds and ultimatums."

The book will be publishedd by Barnes and Noble on Sunday, January 17.

The publisher is promising that Samantha's book demonstrates that "sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction."

"Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family," it reads on the Barnes and Noble website.

The site's blurb continues, saying that this book comes out "as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels."

The book, presented as something of a diary, is 328 pages long.

The publisher describes Samantha as "the sister of the first modern American duchess."

Choosing to write this isn't exactly sisterly, but then, none of Samantha's behavior has been.

Now, she actually announced this book way back in 2017.

Samantha says that Meghan "won't like" some of the book.

"My book deals with my bi-racial family in a candid, warm, personal and socially important way," she jabbed. "Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book she'll understand."

Meghan already has enough on her plate.

First and foremost, she and Harry and grappling with years of vicious campaigning by British tabloids to smear Meghan at all costs.

Most recently, they have been embattled in a lengthy and invasive libel suit -- but it's a fight worth taking on.

For decades, tabloids have enjoyed tremendous latitude when making claims against the British royal family.

Being hounded by the British press is nothing new -- he saw it happen to his mother long before it happened to Meghan.

Suing tabloids in order to hold them accountable was just one of the benefits of Megxit -- their decision to step down from active roles in the royal family and live in the US.

So why is Samantha adding fuel to the fire? In part, because she clearly despises her younger, more beautiful, more famous half-sister.

Thomas Jr. may have expressed his regrets, and it's never clear if Meghan's father is fully aware of how much harm he's doing with his interviews.

But Samantha knows just how much it hurts Meghan when she runs her mouth in interviews. That's likely why she does it.

There is also a more practical reason to write a (very short) book about your famous, polarizing sister.

It's likely a cash grab, folks. Plenty of people will buy the book out of spite, even if they never read it.

When you have a unique experience, it makes sense to pen a tell all. It's just a shame that Samantha's has to be so mean-spirited, and it's hard to imagine taking its contents seriously unless you hate Meghan.