Meghan Markle: I Get CONSTANT Hateful Messages From Online Trolls!

It's mind-boggling to think that a figure who's so universally beloved in America could be so divisive globally, but for whatever reason, Meghan Markle remains one of the world's controversial celebrities.

Most of the criticism of Meghan stems from the baseless belief that she's been a negative influence on Prince Harry, as well as the theory that the Sussexes' decision to leave London and move to Los Angeles was hers and hers alone.

Harry has given no indication of being unhappy or being forced into any course of action against his will, but the hateful speculation persists anyway.

We've known for quite some time that Meghan has endured a level of hate and harassment from social media trolls that most of us could scarcely imagine.

But just this week, we learned that at one point the situation was far worse than the public realized.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Meghan was the target of relentless harassment during her final weeks in London.

"Meghan would be targeted with 'vile' online abuse and staff would spend hours trying to delete 'thousands' of comments," one source told the outlet.

"It was pretty vile for a while," said a different insider.

"There are automated tools which help to police the very inappropriate comments getting through and also manual moderation — but there are often thousands of comments," the second source continued.

"It only takes a couple of people to stir up a really nasty conversation with people being very aggressive. The issue of concern is about how people are treating each other."

According to an earlier report from The Sun, Meghan was the subject of an appalling 5,200 "hateful and racist" tweets over the course of just two months in 2019.

She referred to this dark time in her life during a recent interview on the Teenager Therapy podcast.

"I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," the Duchess explained.

"Now eight months of that, I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable," Meghan added.

"That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like," she continued.

"Because I don't care if you're 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

In response to the situation, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that was widely thought to be overly polite.

"We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities," the statement read.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry used much harsher language while speaking out against online harassment

Harry revealed that he and Meghan currently do not use social media at all, and will not consider re-launching their accounts until they've seen evidence that the industry giants have made significant progress toward eliminating bullying and toxic behavior.

"We will revisit social media when it feels right for us —perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform—but right now we've thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help," the Duke of Sussex said.

Sadly, at this point most of social media users have had interactions with online trolls -- but it's still nearly impossible to imagine what it's like to receive as much as Meghan has endured.