Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Both Our Fathers Suck!

If you follow news about the British Royal Family, you probably already know that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is the worst.

The guy has only been in the spotlight a few years, and he's repeatedly shown himself to be horrible through actions such as selling Meghan's private letters to tabloids and skipping his daughter's wedding because he didn't feel like making the flight.

So the awfulness of old Tom Markle is well-established, and no one who's been paying attention ever thought of him any other way.

But some of our younger readers might not have known until recently that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, is also a world-class D-bag.

For starters, there's only one person who can get away with making people refer to him as "Prince" past the age of 40, and that's the Purple One from Minnesota.

Take note, William and Harry.

More importantly, however, Charles has a long history of abusive, violent, adulterous behavior that was highlighted on the most recent season of the acclaimed Netflix drama The Crown.

The show's fourth season focused on the tumultuous marriage between Charles and Princess Diana.

While Chuckles' horrendous behavior was well documented at the time, most of it took place several decades ago, and even folks who were alive in those years may not have realized just how awful the situation became.

Of course, Harry didn't need to be reminded about his father's many misdeeds.

He's known about them since childhood, and insiders say his relationship with Charles has always been deeply complicated as a result.

It's not an issue that Harry usually talks about, but many believe that he sent a subtle message via the most recent post on the website associates with Archewell, the charity that he and Meghan operate together.

The couple began the year with a post entitled "Letter to 2021."

The open letter describing Harry and Meghan's vision for the coming year was accompanied by two photos -- one that showed Harry with Princess Diana, and another, never-before-seen picture of Meghan with her mother, Doria Ragland.

There is no mention of Charles or Thomas in the letter, or anywhere else on the site.

This decision -- and perceived slight -- has been widely discussed in the British media, most recently by royal expert Lizzie Robinson who discussed the matter in a radio interview that was then excerpted by the Express.

"The website has gone live, and with that, there was this letter to 2021," Robinson said in reference to the Archewell site.

"We know that for them Archewell is all about building a better world. They say, 'one act of compassion at a time.'"

Robinson then jumped to the talk of Charles and Thomas' absence, as though to highlight Harry and Meghan's hypocrisy.

"There were only two images on there, and they weren't particularly clear," she said.

"There's Meghan with her mother, Doria Ragland, and Harry with his mum, Princess Diana. There's no mention of either father at all in this website for whatever reason," she added.

"Those are the only two pictures that are on there, which did spark a particular debate. The one of Doria and Meghan we haven't actually seen before, that's a new picture. The other one we've seen of Harry and Princess Diana."

From there, Robinson acknowledged the controversy set off by Harry and Meghan's apparent snub of their respective fathers.

"It definitely sparked off a bit of a debate about the wisdom of selecting the mothers rather than the fathers," she said.

"The letter does start off, 'I am my mother's son, and I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell,'" she continued.

"That's coupled with those two images at the top of the page.

"I don't think it's surprising that she hasn't mentioned Thomas Markle given everything that's happened over the last few years," Robinson went on.

"But it did strike me as particularly odd that there was no mention of Prince Charles, particularly given his support for the couple, like him walking Meghan down the aisle.

"For him not to be included at all did strike me as strange, it did stand out."

Well, we guess there are some behaviors that are so repugnant that even the passing of several decades isn't enough to bring about forgiveness.

And no one would blame Harry if he's reached the decision that his father can never be truly forgiven.