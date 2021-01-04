Matt Roloff: I'm Gonna Propose to Caryn Chandler Really Soon!

Like most of the free world, Matt Roloff has big plans for 2021.

They involve, we'd have to assume, dining at a restaurant at some point and hopefully no longer having to wear a mask in public down the line.

But now we know they involve something perhaps even more important than a meal outside of one's home...

Roloff is planning on getting engaged!

Just ask the Little People, Big World star yourself.

On January 3, the father of four shared a photograph of himself and long-time girlfriend Caryn Chandler, writing as a caption to the image above:

It’s kind of amazing to think that back home in Oregon (and many parts of the country) its cold and rainy / snowy. Just a few days ago I was working on the farm in 5 layers of sweaters and jackets plus gloves.

Now I’m soaking in as much vitamin D as possible.

Wrote one follower in response:

What a beautiful photo of you and Caryn! I will say by the pose she was in I was hoping to see shiny new bling on her finger!!!

You two are so perfect for each other and life is to short not to grab every moment you can!!!

Roloff and Chandler, of course, have known each other for years... even before they hooked up in a romantic sense.

Caryn worked as the manager at Roloff Farms prior to striking up a relationship with the property's owner.

She appears to get along decently well with Amy Roloff, despite Matt's ex-wife having said in the past that she thinks Matt cheated on her with Caryn.

In an emotional sense, at minimum.

That was back then, however.

Now? These days? At this exact moment?

Matt isn't shying away from his desire to make an honest woman out of Chandler.

"I’m working on the idea," he wrote in reply to the aforementioned remark, coming right out and stating the following:

A prediction… by this time next year —- bling on.

BOOM!

So there you have it.

This isn't the first time Matt has made his intentions with Chandler clear.

Just under a year ago, the TLC personality also made it evident that he wants to propose someday.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” Matt said in a teaser this past February for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

Why has he still not gotten down on one knee then?

Out of respect for the mother of his children.

"We don’t want to step on Amy [Roloff] and Chris [Marek]’s excitement," he explained, making this comment just a few months after Amy got engaged to Chris Marek.

"For now @carynchandler1 and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!” added Matt at the time.

Pretty sweet, right?

Amy, meanwhile, has said she's gonna get married in 2021.

So it sounds like some exciting times are ahead for this family over the next 12 months.

Hurry up and confirm a new season, TLC!