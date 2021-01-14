Matt James: Did He Bang Bachelor Contestants BEFORE Fantasy Suite Week?

We're just a couple of weeks into his season, but it already seems like Matt James could easily wind up earning the title of most-beloved Bachelor in the history of the franchise.

(One way he could seal the deal is by giving his final rose to Abigail Heringer Just sayin'!)

He's charming, respectful, and it seems that his motivation for going on the show is not to boost his public profile, but to find his future wife.

In other words, he's there for the right reasons.

But if recent rumors from the show's set are to be believed, it seems that Mr. James has a freaky side.

He's not as freaky as say, Armie Hammer, but more freaky than you would expect from a guy who kicked his season off with a group prayer.

According to new report from Page Six, the owner of the Nemacolin Woodland Resort -- where Matt's season was filmed -- has spilled some serious tea about the extra-curricular boning that took place off camera.

“Sex and love is in the air," Maggie Hardy Knox said of life at the swanky Pennsylvania getaway spot.

That might sound like a 5-star Yelp review, but coming from Knox, it's actually a complaint.

The owner says there was a bit too much sex in the air -- and it was happening at times and places where it shouldn't have been.

Knox says she's contractually prohibited from going into greater detail, but she adds that Matt and his suitors didn't always follow the resort's code of conduct.

“Sometimes there’s some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can’t tell you everything that was going on," she told Page Six.

"We are on 3,000 acres, so there’s a lot of land, and a lot of woods out there," Knox added.

"There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time.”

Knox went on to say that her staff found some unpleasant forms of physical evidence that left them worried about catching something more permanent than Covid.

“We actually found a used condom in the tree branch," she stated.

So does that mean Matt violated the sacred rules Bachelor Nation?

Knox said the alleged "hanky panky" was taking place where and when it shouldn't have been.

Is she implying that Matt took some of the ladies on an authorized trip to the Bone Zone outside of the confines of Fantasy Suite Week?

If so, this accusation could dramatically alter the way that Matt is perceived by fans.

Just last week, viewers were praising him for bucking recent trends by not making out with every contestant he sits down with for a one-on-one conversation.

Now, we learn that Matt might have been sneaking out of his room late at night for outdoor bang-a-thons with willing suitors!

That's the kind of thing that can earn you a stern-talking to from an irate Chris Harrison!

But regardless of whether or not the topic of Matt's low-key smash sessions is ever addressed on the show, Knox promises there's plenty of drama in store this season.

“Hair will be pulled and weaves will fly," she told Page Six.

Something tells us Queen Victoria will be involved in all that hair-pulling.

We hope no one was injured by airborne crown!