Mario Lopez Responds to Dustin Diamond Cancer Reveal: "God Bless, Prayers Up"

As you may have read about already, Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer.

The former Saved by the Bell star, who has sadly been in the news often of late due to multiple arrests and other issues in his personal life, received the terrible news this week.

We're still waiting to learn other details, but the prognosis does not sound positive at the moment.

“It is serious. The rumor is stage IV. We just want to confirm it with the doctors before I say 100 percent that that’s it,” a rep for Diamond tells Us Weekly.

“No matter what stage it is, cancer is a serious issue.

"He’s doing treatments.

"I say treatments because it can be more than chemo -- and once he’s done the treatments, which will hopefully be sometime next week, we’ll have a better idea of how bad it is and the severity of what we need to do to help him heal."

Diamond checked into the hospital a few days ago.

It was rumored at the time that this may be the diagnosis because the disease runs in his family.

Diamond's mother, for example, passed away from breast cancer.

The veteran actor made a name for himself as Samuel "Screech" Powers for many years on the original version of Saved by the Bell.

He later grew estranged from his co-stars, however, and was not asked to appear on the revival, which is airing to strong reviews on Peacock.

Despite this estrangement, though, Mario Lopez shared a photograph on Instagram yesterday of himself and Dustin in a scene from the beloved 1990s sitcom, alongside a more recent snapshot of the two catching up.

Wrote Lopez as a caption...

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this.

"Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

Earlier on Thursday, someone close to Diamond said to People Magazine:

"We can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. It's very serious, though we are still waiting for more details, which we will have shortly.

"He's in a lot of pain."

There was also this message yesterday on the long-time actor's Facebook page:

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer.

"Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made...

"We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

Diamond is the only one of the six core Savedd by the bell cast members to not appear in some capacity in the revival.

He spoke to TMZ about his absence in February, and wasn't psyched about it.

"It's something we put so much time and effort into," the actor said at the time. "How do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech?

"Right? I mean, it seems like there's a missed opportunity there."

As for how his absence has been explained on air?

It was actually up to Lopez in the character of A.C. Slater.

"Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station, so he doesn't have to deal with all this," Slater said on episode eight of the revival.

We wish Dustin Diamond all the best.