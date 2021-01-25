Madison LeCroy: Look! Jay Cutler Tried to Get in My Pants! I've Got the Proof!

Madison LeCroy has come out swinging against Jay Cutler.

At least we think that's the case.

It's sort of confusing and unclear, if we're being honest about the situation.

This is what we can say for certain, however:

Kristin Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in April 2020 after a decade of marriage.

There were a few accusations afterward of infidelity on the former quarterback's part, along with allegations of some serious lying by Cutler... but the exes now appear to be on good terms.

This past Friday, Kristin and Jay posed for the following photo together and wrote as a caption to the snapshot:

The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.

To be clear, according to multiple sources, Cutler and Cavallari are NOT back together.

On Sunday, however, perhaps irked by this reunion and/or perhaps under the impression that she was the one being cited as a "user," Madison LeCroy tried to expose Cutler as...

... a rude hornball?

Like we said at the outset of this post, it's mostly unclear.

First, the Southern Charm star posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself drinking a large margarita, writing on the snapshot: "Cheatin."

Then on Sunday, the mother of one shared a video of herself talking to the camera while sitting outside and saying the following:

"It looks to me like I'm going to have to drop some receipts.

"Hate to do that... but."

With this, LeCroy posted a number of exchanges she had in the past with Cutler.

In the first message, LeCroy, who resides in Charleston, asked Cutler, who lives in Nashville: "What are you coming here for? Cause you didn't tell me anything."

"To hang out with you," replied Cutler, prompting the Bravo personality to shoot back:

"Well you've got to ask me."

We have no idea where the conversation went next... nor do we know when these messages went back and forth... nor we do comprehend what LeCroy is trying to allege here.

We guess Cutler is coming across a little bit demanding?

We guess he was maybe a little too forward in making plans to see Madison?

There's nothing too scathing here, in our opinion, however, which might explain why LeCroy then shared a second exchange with the universe.

"Jay I've done nothing but respect you and your privacy," LeCroy states at one point, adding:

"I respect you and I respect your family and I would never say anything to jeopardize you and your family."

"Didn't seem like that was the case," says Cutler.

"Maybe it was accidental. I don't know. No one wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other and move forward. At the very least."

Seemingly angry that she had been dragging into Cutler and Cavallari's split, as "the other woman" in some way, LeCroy then got very angry:

I am disgusted by this whole situation. You reached out to me... Your intentions may have not been pure but that may be you projecting.

I've never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama.

But you initiated and pursued.

On Sunday, LeCroy also posted a selfie of herself and Cutler on her Instagram Story, writing:

"Too bad it didn't work out."

From what we can gather, Jay and Madison had a brief fling, it didn't really go anywhere and LeCroy is now upset that she's been made to look bad as a result of their dalliance.

"Jay reached out to Madison and they spent time together. She flew out to see him after filming the Southern Charm reunion last month," a source previously told People Magazine.

In early January, meanwhile, LeCroy was a guest on Watch What Happens Live and was asked by host Andy Cohen if she was involved with Cutler.

“I’m not kissing and telling,” she said at the time.

Now, however, Madison LeCroy is most certainly doing the telling part.