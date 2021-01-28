Mackenzie Standifer to Lose Custody of Son Because of Teen Mom OG?!

In recent months, we've talked a lot about the strained co-parenting relationship between Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout.

If you're a Teen Mom OG fan, you're probably aware that Ryan is no longer allowed to see Bentley.

He believes that's entirely Maci's doing, but she says Bentley simply doesn't want to spend time with Ryan.

Ryan's wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is rarely mentioned in all of this, but it seems she might soon be facing a tense custody battle of her own.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Mackenzie's ex-husband Zachary Stephens is filing for 50/50 of Hudson, the 6-year-old son he and Standifer share.

This would mean a major change from the former couple's current arrangement, in which Mackenzie has primary physical custody, and Zachary only sees the boy during weekends and vacations.

Zachary's reason for altering the agreement is simple:

He believes Mack's involvement with Teen Mom OG is causing lasting psychological damage to Hudson.

Zachary filed papers on January 15, and his lawyers argued that an immediate change in the custody agreement is needed, as “material and substantial change” have occurred which “affect” Hudson.

The filing makes it clear that the “change” Zachary is more worried about is related to Teen Mom OG and the fact that the boy is now old enough to understand the extent of the drama in his mother and stepfather's lives.

According to Zach's attorneys, Mackenzie plays a “prominent role” on Teen Mom OG and Stephens is deeply concerned about the fact that his son is “regularly featured" on the show.

“Father believes that the minor child’s involvement with the television program may be detrimental to the welfare and well-being of the minor child," the documents read.

The lawyers go on to argue that while Mackenzie has “decision-authority” for Hudson she is required to consult with her ex-husband.

They claim that despite this agreement, Standifer “has made many decisions” without Zach’s input.

Mackenzie has not yet publicly responded to her ex's challenge, but she probably believes the filing is both petty and punitive.

Back in July, Standifer filed a petition to have Stephens charged with contempt of court.

According to The Ashley's Reality roundup, she alleged that her ex-husband owed her more than $3,000 in back child support, having missed more 13 consecutive monthly payments.

Zach is supposed to pay Mack $245 a month, which is considerably less than the $503 he was forced to pay before she joined the cast of TMOG.

We guess there are downsides to reality TV stardom that go beyond the complete loss of privacy!

Anyway, Mackenzie told the judge that Zach “intentionally and willfully refused to meet his court-ordered obligation," but in December of 2020, she abruptly dropped her petition to have charged with contempt.

Zach is currently employed as a car salesman, and it seems that his relationship with Mackenzie hasn't always been this bad.

After all, she purchased a customized truck from his place of employment in 2018.

There's no word on what sort of role Ryan plays in all this.

But being married to an ex-con who's been known to bully his own son on camera probably doesn't help Mackenzie's case.

Just sayin'.