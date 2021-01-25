Mackenzie McKee: Whoops! I Accidentally Ruined My Husband's Life!

Back in May of 2020, Mackenzie McKee informed her millions of social media followers that her husband, Josh McKee had cheated on her with her cousin.

Mackenzie laid out her sob story in great detail, shocking her fans with tales of Josh's infidelity and insensitivity.

Many who read her account will never forget it ... which is a problem, as Mackenzie later admitted that much of it was not true.

She maintains that Josh carried on an "emotional affair" with her cousin, but she now admits that the two of them never actually had sex.

So yeah, it sounds a lot more like a friendship than an affair.

These days, Josh and Mackenzie are sorting through their problems and trying to make their marriage work.

Of course, that's no easy feat, especially since many people still think of Josh as a cheater.

Yes, Mackenzie has learned the hard way that it's easy to start a rumor on social media, but it's hard to contain the spread once that bogus information is out in the world.

It's an issue we find her grappling with in a trailer for Teen Mom OG Season 9 that was released on Monday.

"Our relationship has always been up and down, and I've always shared our personal issues with the tabloids," she says in a voice-over.

"But a couple of weeks ago I went through Josh's phone and assumed the worst, and I posted about it on social media."

It seems that Mackenzie realized the severity of her error just two weeks after she made the initial accusation.

In the preview, she says that she made an effort to correct her mistake, but she quickly realized she wouldn't be able to do so.

"It was a huge mistake because it wasn't true. I tried to clear it up but it was too late," she said.

"I really damaged Josh's reputation and I feel horrible about it. He moved out of our home, and he's been avoiding me. So I have no idea where I stand in our marriage."

"I want to have a conversation with our anger put aside," she says during a phone conversation with Josh in the same trailer.

It seems Josh found it difficult to put his anger aside, and he accused Mackenzie of peering down at him from her moral high horse.

"I'm just mad at the fact how I was being portrayed all these years. But I wasn't married to a God, that's what you act like," he replied.

"Every chance you got to make a post about me, an article about me, you jumped on it."

"I shouldn't have and I'm sorry for what I put you through the last ten years," she answered.

"Honestly I'm just trying to put everything aside and figure out what you want with your marriage."

"I don't know we are just going to have to see how it goes. Cause it's going to be hard. Really hard," Josh shot back.

"What do you want with us? With our family?" Mackenzie asked.

"There is no family," Josh replied before abruptly ending the call.

Sounds like Mackenzie has a lot of ground to make up if she wants to convince her husband to give this marriage another chance.

And it probably doesn't help that thousands of people still think Josh is an unrepentant cheater.

We wish these two the very best of luck ... they're certainly gonna need it.