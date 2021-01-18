Mackenzie McKee to Haters: Suck It! I'm Happy with Josh!

For Mackenzie McKee... it's been a year.

Even more so than it has for most American citizens, who have spent the last several months dealing with a pandemic, a White Supremacist as President and an actual uprising from a sector of society.

Mackenzie has been through all of this as well.

But she's also been through the death of her beloved mother, along with a very rocky marital relatiionship.

Awhile back, husband Josh confessed to cheating on Mackenzie.

A bit after that, Mackenzie accused Josh of sleeping with her cousin.

This latter allegation proved to be erroneous and McKee eventually accepted Josh back into her life.

The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions of late, embracing for a Christmas photo (above) that quickly went viral.

On Instagram, meanwhile, McKee has frequently been forced to respond to some backlash from those who can't comprehend her decision-making process.

They don't understand why she's back together with Josh.

And they think she's made a mistake.

"It is a huge challenge in life to share my journey with you all in the midst of my storm," wrote McKee on Sunday, addressing her haters and fanas as follows:

"Hearing your assumptions, advice, criticism, and standing tall in the end putting my best foot forward. But I don’t regret a single second.

"Being vulnerable allowed others to connect with my story and know that they are NEVER alone.

"I appreciate you all who have followed me since I was 16 and still love and support me through all of my mistakes. My love to you."

This wasn't the first time Mackenzie discussed her personal life with those who presume to know best.

In October, the Teen Mom OG star said she's back with Josh for the sake of the couple's kids.

Douthit and McKee got married on August 17, 2013.

They're parents to a son named Gannon, a daughter named Jaxie and another son named Broncs.

And while some folks out there are in shock that Mackenzie didn't leave Josh back when he admitted to his infidelity, others remain by her side.

“Learning our way through life is all about trial and error! Those who judge do not understand this!” wrote one supporter in response to McKee's latest caption.

Added another:

"You’re a great example to your kids and others. Stay strong and know your mom is always with u in spirit and your heart."

Mackenzie, meanwhile, will likely be ramping up her social media presence often over the next few weeks in promotion of new Teen Mom OG episode.

They'll premiere on MTV on January 26.

Here is a look at what you can expect: