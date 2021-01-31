Mackenzie McKee: Sorry for Being Racist!

How many times have we complained about Teen Mom cast members being racist?

Way too many, right?

Let's see ... Jenelle Evans has had her fair share of scandals involving racism, including the one involving those alleged leaked Facebook messages in which she called then-boyfriend Kieffer Delp the N-word.

Taylor Selfridge, Cory Wharton's girlfriend, was straight up fired from Teen Mom OG for some racist tweets.

Jeremy Calvert has said some mighty questionable things -- remember that weird rant about Mexico?

Kailyn Lowry actually quit Twitter for a while last year when fans of the show started calling for her to be fired after they remembered that scene where she yelled at Jo for dressing Isaac "like a thug" because he's "half-white."

And now, Mackenzie McKee is facing heavy criticism after a certain statement she made on Facebook last week.

It all started when she shared a post bashing Kamala Harris, because of course it did.

A friend of hers left a comment agreeing with the post, and Mackenzie replied to the comment with "It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history."

Yep, that's good ol' Mac using the phrase "colored women" in 2021.

To some, this didn't come as much of a surprise -- after all, she did reportedly call Native Americans "lazy" and "welfare-dependent" on a podcast a few years ago.

But whether or not you expected it from her, you can surely recognize that this is not OK.

And judging by some new posts she's made on social media, she recognizes it, too.

"Growth is being called out and learning from my mistake, even if I meant no harm verses [sic] making excuses for myself and justifying it," she wrote on Twitter.

"I'm thankful for being called out so I can learn, grow, do and be better."

"Those articles are so far off of who I am," she continued. "And my sincere apology is owed to anyone I hurt because that is not who i am or my intentions."

On top of that, she's been sending out private messages to people she thinks have been "affected and hurt by my poor choice of words and sad lack of education on not knowing how wrong I was."

The messages all seem to be the same -- a Teen Mom gossip page on Instagram shared a screenshot of one.

"I have no justification of what I said other than I was simply fearful of using 'black' and I thought colored and women of color was the same," she explained in her message.

"I am so sad that I hurt people," she wrote. "Racism is not who I am or what I represent and her color was not the point I wanted to make."

"But I won't make excuses for myself other than just admitting I was wrong."

She finished up with "If you choose to have no respect for me from here on it was well deserved. But truly in my heart I am sorry, I was wrong."

The reaction to her apology seems mixed -- some people are saying that she seems sincere, others are saying that it doesn't really matter because she should have known better in the first place.

It does seem like all the backlash is getting to Mackenzie though, because she's gone and pulled a Kailyn and deleted her entire Twitter account.

We doubt she'll face any real consequences for this, and we'll be shocked if MTV fires her like many Teen Mom fans are demanding.

What do you think needs to happen next?