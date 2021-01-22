Mackenzie McKee: My Duplicitous Cousin is Dead to Me!

Not forgiven.

Nor forgotten.

Not in the eyes of Mackenzie McKee.

Not when you cross a line and get in between her and her husband, the Teen Mom OG says in a new interview.

Allow us to explain...

In late spring 2020, Mackenzie WENT OFF on Facebook, blasting her estranged husband, Josh, for allegedly cheating on her with her own cousin, Ashley.

She seemed pretty darn convinced at the time that her loved ones had been deceiving her, writing for all to see:

"Today is the day I walk away."

The MTV personality explained at the time that Josh was acting weird and distant... so she checked his phone... and she found countless text messages between him and her cousin.

"Obviously another affair," McKee wrote back then.

Josh, you see, had admitted to cheating on Mackenzie about a year earlier.

"My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her," Mckee wrote in June.

Here's the thing, though:

McKee later recanted.

She revised her accusation and Tweeted that Josh and Ashley never slept together.

Instead, the former had turned to the latter for advice on how to talk to Mackenzie and how to handle Mackenzie in the wake of her mother's death from cancer about six months earlier.

Which seems to us, at least, like a solid job of being a husband.

"Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me and to me that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away," McKee later explained of Josh and Ashley's relationship.

"Now let’s all move along," she added.

Except... Mackenzie now says she has not moved along at all when it comes to her cousin.

She just told TooFab that she's cut Ashley out of her life -- while also admitting to this outlet that she was in a "relationships with someone else" back when she alleged her husband and cousin were getting it on.

"That was when I started like, you know, drinking... medicine. I would push people away, I'd move them out, I'd get so angry. I'd just, like, break stuff," McKee now says.

"And I was in another relationship."

McKee is now also parsing words and claiming she never accused Josh and Ashley of sleeping together, but insists:

"I truly, in my heart, believed it was an emotional affair."

"It really caused a lot of drama," she continues.

"Like this year, my family canceled Christmas because of me -- because of me, because of what I did.

"And I was like, 'I never said you two were banging. I said you two were texting and it wasn't ok.'"

We mean, Mackenzie said "obviously another affair" and it tore her apart and we're pretty sure this is a bit of revisionist history on her part.

But anyway...

McKee and her husband are now back together.

After a temporary separation, Josh had even moved in with his wife and their three kids in Florida.

Speaking to TooFab, Mackenzie on one hand says the whole cousin thing "was a scandal that blew way out of proportion, yet says on the other hand:

"I still think that he shouldn't have went to a woman for advice about me. And I don't talk to her and she's dead to me. Josh was dead to me at first too."

Wow, huh?

Talk about a woman scorned, whether you fully understand Mackenzie's side here or not.

"I don't speak to that side of the family," she concludes.

"I don't speak to her. So, you know, I hate her. She hates me. It is what it is. And at that point, I planned to hate Josh for the rest of my life."

But things change, especially when young children are involved.

"I think he's in a spot where he's very, 'This is my family. This is where I belong. I made my mistakes and it made me realize where I belong,'" she says of Josh.

"So now we're just kind of letting things play out."

And MTV viewers will get to see things play out even more for themselves when Teen Mom OG returns with a new season on January 26. Here is a preview: