Maci Bookout: Bentley Never Sees Ryan Edwards Because He Doesn't WANT TO!

Now that the cast members are all pushing 30, a more accurate title for Teen Mom might be "Successful Co-Parenting: How Exes Can Make It Work!"

The only happy marriage in the franchise was that of Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, and Chelsea recently quit the show.

But exes trying to remain civil so as not to force their kids to choose sides?

Oh, Teen Mom's got that in spades ...

Currently, the most dysfunctional set of co-parents might be Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards.

These days, Ryan isn't evan allowed to see Bentley, the former couple's 11-year-old son.

That might sound like an overly-harsh decision on Maci's part, but Ryan really left her with no choice.

In addition to his many drug-related arrests, Ryan had been bullying Bentley in shocking scenes documented by TMTV camera crews.

But believe it or not, Maci says that's not the reason that Ryan no longer has any sort of contact with his son.

She insists that Ryan never sees Bentley simply because Bentley doesn't want his father to be a part of his life.

In a new interview with In Touch, Maci says that Bentley has grown up a lot over the course of the past year.

And she says fans will see this new maturity for themselves as the current season of Teen Mom OG unfolds.

“I mean, obviously everyone is entitled to feel how they want to feel or [to] have their own opinion. But I think definitely throughout the season, the audience is going to be able to see Bentley and his growth and get to know a deeper side of him and how he feels,” Maci, tells the outlet.

“Honestly, if I’m going to respond, it would just be that, I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s okay to feel however he feels," she continues.

"Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me. So there’s that. Really nothing else to say.”

Maci's take on the situation is a far cry from the one Ryan and his parents offered on Tuesday's Teen Mom OG season premiere.

Larry Edwards even went so far as to suggest that Maci has been manipulating Bentley in an effort to turn him against Ryan.

“I miss him too. ‘Course, you know, sometimes it’s pretty easy to convince children or to bend their minds, you know, how you want it,” Larry said.

“I don’t know what goes on over there, I have no idea.”

In the same episode, Maci reminded viewers that she knows her son better than anyone -- and if the 11-year-old doesn't want to see his dad, she said, then she's not going to force him.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time the words ‘I want to see my dad’ came out of his mouth,” Maci told producers.

She added that Ryan would have to go to therapy if he wants to continue having a relationship with Bentley.

“[Bentley] definitely wants to still see his brothers and sister but we spoke with Jen and Larry with Bentley, he told them he doesn’t want to see his dad anymore until he goes to therapy," she said.

"They shared this with Ryan and it’s been three months. Nothing has happened. I wouldn’t expect anything else to happen.”

At 11, Bentley is old enough to decide for himself if he wants to reconnect with his estranged father.

And since Ryan refuses to make the small concession of starting therapy, it seems Bentley may have made the right call by cutting ties.