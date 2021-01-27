Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney: We Might Adopt Another Child!

She might not be done yet, folks.

On Tuesday night, Maci Bookout and her long-time castmates opened up a brand new season of Teen Mom OG.

In promotion of the premiere, however, the reality star took some fans by surprise when she confirmed that a brand new addition may be coming to her immediate family.

Indeed, Maci and husband Taylor McKinney might have another baby! Via adoption!

“We’ve always both had that in our minds,” the 29-year old told Us Weekly, explaining in further detail:

“We are still waiting...

"Obviously right now is not the time, but yes, we are both definitely still interested and would welcome that in our future.”

Bookout, of course, is the mother of a 12-year old son named Bentley with her troubled ex, Ryan Edwards.

She and Edwards do not get along and the latter scarcely even sees his little boy.

"I couldn't tell you the last time the words, 'I wanna see my dad' came out of his mouth," Bookout said on Tuesday's season premiere of Teen Mom OG about Bentley, adding:

"He doesn't want to see his dad anymore unless he gets therapy."

McKinney and Bookout, meanwhile, share five-year old Jayde and four-year old Maverick.

Their hands are quite full ... for now anyway.

But down the line?

“We’ll revisit [adoption] when I feel like[,] when we feel like, we have our three -- not under control because I don’t think that will ever happen -- but when maybe when Maverick is in school, too, and things can kind of get a little bit more structured," Bookout now says.

The issue of expanding their immediate family has been a sensitive one for Maci and Taylor.

They haven't always agreed on whether they're done having children or not.

“We are on different sides of the fence when it comes to that,” the Naked and Afraid alum said back in April 2020.

“And we’re both also very respectful of how the other one feels about it. We’re on the same page as far as it being okay that we’re on different pages.”

The lines of communication remain open at least.

“We talk about it a lot," added Maci to Us Weekly just under a year ago.

"And, I mean, nothing’s really changed as far as our opinions go, but that’s okay. As time goes on, we’ll come to some sort of actual resolution or agreement.

"But, I mean, for now, I think just as long as we keep talking about it even when we’re not on the same page, it’s best.”

At some point, McKinney was considering a vasectomy.

We're not sure if he ever went through with the procedure.

However, on Tuesday, Maci did say that she and the motorcycle racer are now “on the same page” about their future family plans.

“He said he’s on whatever page I’m on. So no more babies -- biological, anyways," she said.