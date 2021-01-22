Little People, Big World: Filming is Underway!

A main cast member on Little People, Big World has some huge news to share:

Filming on new episodes of this beloved reality show is underway!

TLC has not yet revealed a premiere date. And we're not even sure if the network has announced a renewal just yet.

But... well... let's see what Amy Roloff has to say on the topic, shall we?

"A little filming today for LPBW and it was a great day to take Felix for a walk at a local park," wrote the mother of four as a caption to the above photograph.

She added of what she and her fiance, Chriis Marek, were up to:

"We’re on the hunt to find some parks and/or local open scenery areas to take Felix walking and on a hike with us. Getting out when we can and it feels good."

There are a couple things to focus on here.

First, take note of the hashtags: #rescuedog #storyofamyrandchrism #walkandhike #getoutdoors #adventures #bigamdsmall #wedding2021 #inlove.

Amy is confirming again here that she and Marek will get married later this year.

Secondly, of course, this is worth posting about because Amy just came right out and said Little People, Big World is back to filming.

Finally, a follower said that Marek reminds her in that initial photo of former President of the United States Bill Clinton.

Which, you know... LOL!

As mentioned previously, we don't yet know when this reality series will actually return.

But we can take a pretty good guess about some of the main storylines on the new season.

There will be a lot of wedding planning for Amy and Chris, with the season perhaps culminating in their wedding.

There may also be an engagement to announce, as Matt Roloff has made it clear he plans on popping a certain question to girlfriend Caryn Chandler in the near future.

"I’m working on the idea," Matt recently wrote in reply to a fan asking about an engagement, coming right out and stating the following:

A prediction… by this time next year —- bling on.

As for Zach and Tori Roloff?

There's always plenty of (cute!) stories to tell when it comes to the raising of a very young son and daughter, you know?

Gotta imagine there will a lot of talk about the coronavirus, and maybe even a bit of the family reacting to the awful admission by Jacob Roloff that he was molested by a producer.

In kind of related reality show news, meanwhile?

TLC revealed this week that Sister Wives Season 10 will premiere on Sunday, February 14.

We can't wait!