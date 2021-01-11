Lindsey Witte: Where is the My 600-lb Life Star Now?

We have news about a former star on My 600-lb Life.

And here's the amazing thing;

It's positive news!!!!

Too often over the past few years, we've had to report on the death of someone associated with this reality show.

In September, for example, Coliesa McMillian died at the age of 41.

But here's the thing: Lindsey Witte, who starred on Season 8 of the controversial program, is actually doing pretty well.

She's provided fans with an update about how things are going and how they've been going for about a year now.

First, as you can tell by the photo immediately below, Lindsey has lost a decent amount of weight.

On the first anniversary of her appearance on the series, Watte felt a need to brag a bit for her fans. Deservedly so, too.

"IILL REMEMBER BEING OVER 600 POUNDS AND PRAYING FOR GOD TO LET ME WAKE UP AND LIVE ANOTHER DAY," wrote the ex-reality star on Facebook, adding:

"I STILL REMEMBER THINKING I WAS OUT OF OPTIONS AFTER BEING TURNED DOWN FOR A REVISION SURGERY THROUGH MY LOCAL HOSPITAL."

Helping Witte along the way?

She remains happily married to her husband, Paul, often sharing photos of the pair on social media.

Such as this cute one:

Continued Lindsey in this update:

I STILL REMEMBER TAKING A LEAP OF FAITH AND FILLING OUT THE APPLICATION FOR THE SHOW.

I STILL REMEMBER THE WHIRLWIND OF THE CAMERAS AND THE CREW EXPOSING MY DEEPEST DARKEST SECRETS AND MY CHILDHOOD THAT I TRIED SO HARD TO BURY WITH FOOD.

We really can't imagine what that must have been like.

But Watte says she "wouldn't change" a thing, concluding her message with a show of gratitude as follows:

I AM FINALLY LOVING THE PERSON STARRING BACK ME IN THE MIRROR AND I’M CONSTANTLY EVOLVING TODAY ON THIS YEAR ANNIVERSARY TLC IS REPLAYING MY EPISODE AT 3PM.

"THERE ISN’T A DAY THAT GOES BY WHERE I AM NOT THANKFUL, GRATEFUL OR BELIEVE I AM EXTREMELY BLESSED FOR THIS SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE!

"LOVE YOU ALL AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT ALONG THIS JOURNEY."

Will we be seeing Lindsey on a future episode of My 600 Lb Life?

It sure sound that way.

“Sorry I cannot disclose any[thing] at this time,” Witte recentlly told a follower, adding as a tease:

“But keep a lookout for my follow up episode!