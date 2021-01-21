Leah Messer Visits Nashville, Gets Blasted for Endangering Sick Daughter

Leah Messer took a girls' trip to Nashville over this past weekend.

She needed a break, we get it.

She needed to relax and actually have some fun amid the most challenging recent time in our nation's history.

We all could use that, couldn't we?

"I'm sooooo happy that I was able to take off for the weekend and enjoy some much-needed socially distanced girl time with @gabriellemooneymusic!," wrote Messer as a caption to the photos immediately above and below.

She then acknowledged the ongoing pandemic and added:

"I had social anxiety creep up on me and try to talk me out of it, but I now know the importance of having good friends in my life and how necessary it is for my mental health and well being."

Again: Makes total sense, right?

In a vacuum, that is.

The problem is that Messer doesn't live in a vacuum.

She lives, unfortunately, with a daughter named Ali who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

The Teen Mom star has talked openly about how she's been keeping this child home from school and sports activities over the last year in order to preserve her compromised immune system.

Ali is mostly confined to a wheelchair and there is sadly no cure for her condition, which causes most patients to deteriorate with time.

“There are now over 100 cases of Titin Myopathy Muscular Dystrophy worldwide," Leah recently Tweeted, emphasizing just how rare the condition is.

“Research is showing a life expectancy of around 70 years, as long as there are no signs of heart or lung failure. This news brought hope to our family."

This is terrific news for Messer and her family.

But the 11-year old's frail physical state also underscores why so many observers were aghast to see Messer vacation in Tennessee.

"She took a trip to a hot spot," wrote one disgusted Reddit user.

"No one wears masks and half the people believe Covid is fake around Nashville, but go off Leah... it's not like anyone in your household has a compromised immune system."

Another angry fan wrote "this pisses ME OFF!!!!," while a third stated simply: "What a joke."

On a previous episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah forced her children to quit cheerleading and dance to ensure her daughter Ali's safety.

She's clearly been taking the pandemic very seriously... to her credit.

Ali has also been required to attend virtual school from home, due to her mother's concerns about the virus.c very, very seriously.

But this is why many followers couldn't help but remark on the hypocrisy of the situation, with one writing:

"Mother of the year taking away her daughters cheer and dance but can go take a vacation and be maskless in a bar."

We don't have all the information we may need here, of course.

Messer may head home and then isolate from her daughters for two weeks or so.

Perhaps she's also vaccinated already, although that seems unlikely.

The mother of three, who has been very open about her history of drug use and her many past mistakes, doesn't seem to be affected by the criticism, however.

She added on Instagram she "can't wait for more fun trips and events" with her girlfriends and hopes for more outings in the year to come.

We all hope for these.

We just all hope to be taking them in very safe surroundings.