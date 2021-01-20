Lauren Comeau: Javi Was Cheating On Me With Kailyn Lowry the Whole Time We Were Together!

When Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau broke up for the second time back in October, fans assumed the split would actually stick this time.

After all, Javi had cheated on Lauren again, and she found out about it in the most painful way imaginable.

During an October episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail revealed that Javi tried to have sex with her in a Wawa parking lot.

For a long time, Lauren was silent on this matter.

Comeau would throw shade on Instagram with memes about toxic people, and everyone assumed she was talking about Javi -- but she refused to comment on the situation directly.

That all changed yesterday.

In a tearful Instagram Live session, Lauren told her side of the story for the first time.

Not only did she confirm that she and Javi have broken up, she implied that Javi had been cheating on her with Kail for the entirety of their three-year relationship.

“It’s just really f--king upsetting that two people can still be ok with causing people this much pain," she told the camera.

“It’s really f--king upsetting. I’ve had my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life but what I learned today, from the kids nonetheless, just makes me feel like the last three years they’ve just been waiting for this," Comeau continued.

“I’ve always known people have been against me and Javi, people have wanted to see us break up our whole relationship and now that it’s finally here, it’s just like, where did those three years go?" she said.

"People can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here [in Delaware] with no family or friends."

Comeau concluded the video by calling the viewer's attention to "proof" of Kail and Javi's affair.

"If anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you’ll know why I’m crying today," she said.

Yes, according to Lauren, not only did Javi try to sleep with Kail that faithful day at the Wawa -- the two of them have been hooking up on the down-low for YEARS!

That's a problem, of course, as Javi was engaged to Lauren for much of that time.

And apparently, Kail bought him a new truck as a reward for all that free D!

Yes, Lauren says she was informed by Javi's eldest son that Kail and Javi spent the day together at a car dealership and pics from their Instagram pages (above) seem to corroborate that story.

The response to Lauren's video was a swift and harsh backlash against both Javi and Kail.

"Damn I would hate to be stuck in another city with no friends and family,” wrote Briana DeJesus, another ex of Javi's.

“Thank god I dodged that bullet lol f--k datttttt.”

In the hours since Lauren's video went live, fans and media outlets have been scrambling to verify Lauren's story.

A source tells The Ashley's Reality Roundup that Kail did not buy Javi a car, he simply purchased her old truck.

"He had a white SUV that he traded into the dealership in order to get the black Suburban Kail had recently traded into the dealership,” the source said.

“Lauren feels like Javi driving a car that used to belong to Kail is a slap in the face to her. But what’s funny is the white SUV that she and Javi both use to drive was also Kail’s car originally," the insider said.

"Lauren used to drive it around, knowing it was Kail’s old car and it never bothered her.”

Apparently, Lauren has taken all this wheeling and dealing as evidence of an affair.

“She just feels like Javi buying Kail’s car is a sign that they’re still hooking up, and have been behind her back for years,” The Ashley's source said.

Kail has remained silent on the situation, but Javi offered his side of the story in an interview with In Touch.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi told the tabloid.

“My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Kail has not responded to the situation personally, but rep emailed The Ashley with a denial of any wrongdoing:

“Kail is disappointed that a business arrangement over vehicles today was blown out of proportion," the rep wrote.

"All [insinuations] made against her on [Lauren’s] live were false.”

Needless to say, there's a lot going on here, and it seems that the drama is just beginning.

We'll continue to keep you updated on this ongoing story as more information becomes available.