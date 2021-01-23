Larry King Dies; Legendary Journalist Was 87

Larry King, an iconic journalist, radio and television host, passed away on Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He was 87 years old.

No cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

Reads a statement on King's Twitter account:

For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.

Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions.

He believed considered questions usually provided the best answers and he was not wrong in that belief.

According to TMZ, King was diagnosed withh COVID-19 late last year.

The reporter published 20 books over his distinguished career and also had a column in USA Today.

He suffered multiple heart attacks throughout his life and underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

After being in and out of the hospital in 2019, King was sent home -- and told he didn't have much longer to live.

The late star's nationally-syndicated late-night radio talk show debuted in 1978 across 28 cities and.

In 1985, he began to anchor Larry King Live on CNN.

King interviewed basically every famous person on the planet, including Presidents Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The popular late-night TV show lasted for a quarter century and aired its last episode on December 16, 2010.

It had become CNN's most-watched and longest-running program in the process.

Continued the statement that announced his passing:

Larry’s interviews from his 25-year run on CNN’s ‘Larry King Love,’ and his Ora Media programs ‘Larry King Now,’ and ‘Politicking with Larry King’ are consistently referenced by media outlets around the world.

They remain part of the historical record of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

The company continued in its tribute to the late journalistic icon, whose presence may never be replaced:

Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Canon and the entire King family.

Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privy at this time.

Over the course of his life, King was married eight times, splitting from his most recent wife Shawn in 2019.

He is survived by five children: Cannon, Chance, Danny, Kelly and Larry Jr.

May Larry King rest in peace.