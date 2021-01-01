Larissa Dos Santos Lima: I'm All Done with Domestic Violence!

Larissa Dos Santos Lima isn't just leaving 2020 in the rearview mirror.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum says she's leaving her violent and law-breaking past back where it belongs as well.

Just before the calendar flipped and we all got to bid farewell to the worst year in historry, Lima signed on to Instagram and provided followers with an important life update.

“Wow! Soon, it will be two years since my last DV [domestic violence] arrest," she wrote, adding:

"How happy I am to let down all those people that said I would get in trouble again. My arrest record has been wiped clean."

By adding the hashtag #NoContact, Lima strongly applied she hasn't spoken at all during this time period with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson.

The Brazil native initially appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with her then-husband. She was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery, although the charges were eventually dismissed both times.

Dos Santos Lima, however, found herself in legal trouble again in January of 2019 when she was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery after yet another dispute with Johnson.

This one prompted him to file for divorce.

A judge ultimately reduced that first-degree domestic abuse charge to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct for Larissa.

Just a few months ago, Lima was fired by TLC following all these run-ins with the law, along with a questionable partnership with an adult web cam company.

“Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you," wrote Lima in September, emphasizing that this would be her "final" word on the topic and adding:

"I’m no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiance.

"Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me."

Lima concluded at the time by showing gratitude to her supporters and vowing to remain in their lives via a number of different online avenues.

"I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention," she wrote.

One year ago, meanwhile, Lima revealed she had completed six months of domestic violence classes, telling In Touch Weekly that she was feeling “accomplished” after paying off her fines, doing classes and completing her community service hours.

“We are very happy with the result of Larissa’s case,” her attorney, Adam M. Vander Heyden, told this tabloid in a statement at the time.

These days, Lima earns money from her many thirst traps on social media, while continually showing off her plastic surgery enhancement on Instagram and other platforms.

She's single and, presumably, ready to mingle.

But not ready to rumble.

Not ever again, we hope.