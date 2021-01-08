Lana to 90 Day Fiance Fans: I Never Ghosted David! Our Engagement Was Scripted!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fans were stunned to learn that Lana wasn't just a catfish early last year.

In fact, viewers watched Lana become engaged to David Murphey

Their awkward romance raised enough red flags to open a red flag store.

But now, Lana is claiming that basically everything that viewers saw was totally fake.

Viewers watched with horror last year as David Murphey spent tens of thousands of dollars to chat with Lana.

He wasn't sending it all to her; he believed that the pay-per-chat site that they were using was the only way to stay in touch.

David seemed like a nice, if somewhat creepy, person, but he seemed to not truly understand that he was being conned ... and possibly catfished.

But viewers then got quite the surprise when the show finally revealed that Lana exists.

While Yolanda, David's castmate, had genuinely been catfished, Lana was a flesh-and-blood human.

She stood David up for a meeting when he went to Ukraine, something that she had done multiple times before.

Lana, whose first name is Svetlana, joined Instagram last year, and also signed up for Cameo.

She is not the type to overshare with her followers.

But it's a new year, so she opted to answer some burning fan questions.

For starters, can fans expect to see more of her on the franchise?

"Depends," Lana replied. "Did not participate in the Tell All because the show did not allow the truth to be told."

"And I no longer wanted to participate in the stupidity that they created," she commented. Ouch.

How much of her story with David was the real deal?

"90% was scripted," Lana claimed.

"Much to tell," she teased.

Why did she ghost David?

"I don't," Lana insisted.

"This is the idea of the show," she accused.

And is she still engaged to David? Well ... not exactly.

"It was just for the show," Lana claimed.

She is alleging that the engagement was totally staged and that she and David never had an engagement to break off.

Okay, so we have to address the fact that 90 Day Fiance uses multiple tools to twist the narrative that fans see.

The first step is casting -- with a sizable chunk of the cast having either an obvious storyline from the beginning, or a clear personality disorder that will play well on television.

David's age gap, his fetishization of Ukrainian women, his social awkwardness, and the amount of money that he had poured into speaking to Lana already were real things that they knew would entertain viewers.

The producers also set up activities. Sometimes it's just a nudge, like suggesting that people have a conversation in a public park instead of in their house.

But where producers truly meddle is when they ask leading questions that cause problems, or when they insist upon filming a scene again and again.

One cranky facial expression or raised voice is all that they need to portray stars however they like.

Finally, editing is the most notorious tool in the reality TV arsenal.

Let's say that someone lists five things that they love about their partner, and one is how nice the partner's gifts are.

Well, editing can make it so that fans hear them asked what they love about their partner, and they talk about jewelry and nothing else.

All of these combine in a way that allows the show to portray couples however they like.

That said, it is not "scripted." The closest to that comes from when producers might ask people to do or say something inflammatory.

Do we believe Lana? Or is she unhappy with her unflattering portrayal and trying to distance herself from that storyline?

Whatever the truth may be, David has recently been seen sporting a makeover.

Fans have wondered if he plans to return to 90 Day Fiance in some form ... possibly with a new, younger Ukrainian woman.

We hope that this one is real! But we also find the entire notion to be super exploitative and creepy, so we hope that both parties are getting exactly what they want.