Lamar Odom Responds to Rumors That He's "Back on Crack"

Back in 2019, Lamar Odom published a memoir in which he detailed his storied NBA career, his tumultuous marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and of course, his battle with substance abuse.

Despite the fact that Lamar's struggles took place in the public eye, many readers were shocked by how much they didn't know, and how close Odom came to self-destruction.

Odom nearly died of an overdose in 2015 but it wasn't the only time that his addiction nearly cost him his life.

With the help of a strong support network, Odom was eventually able to get sober, and those who know the former Laker best say he's been focused on clean living ever since.

So it came as a shock to many when Lamar posted a series of videos last week in which he seemed to be exhibiting erratic behavior.

Given Odom's long history of substance abuse, it's not surprising that fans jumped to the conclusion that he had suffered a relapse.

"Crack kills," one fan commented on a recent post.

"Doing drugs again," another wrote.

"Whoa... he trippin," a third chimed in.

Fortunately, Odom was quick to chime in and set the record straight.

It seems he and his friends were just having fun making skits involving "Black Jesus," a character Odom created for when he's playing video games.

"Lighten up DAMN ~ I can’t have fun without being accused of being high or out my mind??" Lamar replied.

"If you know me you know I play all day, life is too short to stay so serious, Covid taught us that Black Jesus here to stay No blasphemy, just fun!"

From there, Lamar got philosophical and shared some interesting thoughts on the importance of frivolity.

"Life teaches us that we can be whatever and whoever we choose to be, good or bad. Fame robs us of the right to do it publicly without being judged or ridiculed. I AM OKAY WITH THAT," he wrote.

"I’m the Author of my book, and if I want to write in comedic moments I can, if it includes dark places, so be it but In 2021 I will live my life INTENTIONAL and OUT LOUD without APOLOGY."

Most fans seemed to believe and support Odom.

One of them offered an especially articulate take on Lamar's predicament

"You don’t have to explain yourself. Enjoy your life and live it the way you want (like everybody else does!!!)," the person commented.

"That will be the first thing that people will bring up is your past struggles. You keep it moving you know what's up."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

It sounds as though humor and video games are helping Lamar stay clean -- so we encourage him to continue indulging in both.