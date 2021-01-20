Kylie Jenner Takes Video in the Shower, Fans Erupt Online!

Believe it or not, Kylie Jenner doesn't encounter much hate on Instagram.

Don't get us wrong, she has more than her fair share of critics, but they're vastly outnumbered by her fans.

As a result, you have to scroll pretty far into Kylie's comments to find anything other than heart-eye emojis and pleas for her to follow back.

But this is social media in 2021, a place where no one is above getting roasted, and this week, the anonymous trash-talkers decided it's Kylie's turn to get mercilessly dragged.

So what did the troll army choose to focus on?

Well, it wasn't Kylie's newly-thicker figure, which seems to be receiving universal praise from her pervier fans.

Instead, it was Kylie's shower.

Yes, her shower.

As you may know, Kylie lives in $36 million mansion that she purchased last year.

From what we've seen in her social media pics, the place is every bit as swanky as you might expect.

But based on her latest Instagram Live post, Casa de Kylie is severely lacking in one crucial area:

Namely, her shower gives off major gym class/prison movie vibes.

Sure, she's got some nice-looking pink marble in there, but function should always trump form when you're designing a shower.

As many of her followers pointed out, Kylie's shower is tiny, and the trickle from her pathetic little showerhead looks like it doesn't even pack enough punch to get the shampoo out of someone's hair.

It's not every day that the world gets a chance to throw shade at a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for cheaping out on any aspect of their life.

So you better believe folks took full advantage of this opportunity.

"Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner's shower is?" one Twitter user wrote.

"The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto."

"Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope," another tweeted.

"kylie jenner look how much better my water pressure is in my shit shower," a third chimed in.

"kylie jenner's ghetto water pressure gotta be one of the funniest things i've seen this year," a fourth observed.

Some people even tried to make sense of this mind-blowing development.

"Kylie Jenner lives so stress free, that even her water doesn't feel any pressure," said one user.

It's tough to figure out the meaning of all of this.

Maybe Kylie is just a bath person, or maybe she's a closet environmentalist who had a low-flow showerhead installed for the sake of the planet.

Of course, if that were the case she probably would have said so in the post.

The most likely explanation is that Kylie just doesn't care about shower pressure.

Perhaps she has so much cool stuff going on in her life that a long, hot shower is low on her list of personal pleasures.

We're guess it's just one more way in which the rich are different from the rest of us.

The list seems to get longer every day.