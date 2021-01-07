Kylie Jenner Slammed By Fans: Stop Getting Rich Off the Pandemic!

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought previously unfathomable economic devastation to millions of American families and businesses.

Of course, the hard times have equated to good times for some billionaires and corporations whose profit margins have expanded as a result of their ability to fill the needs of this new economy,

And it now, it seems Kylie Jenner has joined Jeff Bezos on the list of billionaires who are benefitting from the plague.

If you follow her on Instagram, you know that Kylie's quarantine content constitutes some of the most buzzed-about content on the site.

There's nothing wrong with that, of course, as Kylie's not selling anything in most of those posts.

She's just posing for thirst traps because she's bored and that's what made her famous,

But as much as you might enjoy the sight of Kylie twerking in a bikini, that's not what made her fabulously wealthy.

No, Kylie is also an entrepreneur, and she realized at a very early age that she can get away with a 500 percent mark-up just by slapping her name on a product.

Unfortunately, this business practice might have finally blown up in her face.

Starting this week, Kylie will be selling seven-dollar bottles of hand sanitizer on her website.

And she's been plugging her latest business venture with enthusiasm:

“My @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness!'” Jenner tweeted earlier this week.

“Kylie Skin Hand Sanitizer is here! So many incredible benefits in this product," Kris Jenner posted on her own page.

The backlash to Kylie's decision to get into the germ-killing game was swift and harsh.

"Kylie really made kylie skin hand sanitizer…………. like ? Let’s profit off a pandemic,” wrote one follower.

“Wow making a buck off covid. Low," a second added.

This feels like the spiritual successor to the [Kendall] Jenner Pepsi commercial,” a third chimed in.

Others simply joked out the situation and pointed out its absurdity:

“Just what I needed! Pink sanitizer,” one person quipped.

“I used Kylie Jenner hand sanitizer and now all my germs are snatched," another added.

And of course, Kylie's legion of devoted followers rushed to her defense, pointing out that she's simply following in the footsteps of many other tycoons.

“Hope you’re having the same energy for all the corporations who didn’t make masks and hand sanitizers that now are,” one fan tweeted.

“Can’t wait to use it!!” another wrote.

So is it unethical for Kylie to cash in on a global health crisis by hocking overpriced hand sanitizer to her young, impressionable fans?

Well, we're of two minds on the subject:

On the one hand, Kylie is already obscenely wealthy, and there's something undeniably icky about Kylie profiting from her fans' fear of the virus, especially as they're quarantining at home and she's traveling the world, as always.

But on the other hand, is this really so different from sports franchises selling masks with their logos on them?

As we creep up on the one-year anniversary of the lockdown, we're all still improvising and figuring out how to deal with these unprecedented circumstances on the fly.

Would we have preferred it if Kylie had promised to donate all the proceeds to families who have been affected by the pandemic. Of course!

But honestly, at this point, we'll settle for the Kardashian-Jenner clan following Covid protocols and staying their asses at home like the rest of us!

Is that so much to ask?!