Kylie Jenner Grabs Her Own Boob, Flaunts Thigh Scar In First Sexy Selfie of 2021

Well, we probably don't need to tell you that 2021 is off to a hell of a start.

America is on the verge of societal collapse; Covid is still claiming thousands of lives every day, and social media remains a cesspool of hostility and lies.

But hey, at least Kylie Jenner is posting thirst traps on Instagram again!

2020 was quite a year for Kylie on the 'Gram.

The world was locked down, but Kylie kept the quarantine content flowing, coming up with new and innovative ways to pose in swimwear on a daily basis.

Sure, Kylie twerking in a bikini doesn't solve any of your problems, but it does help you forget about them for about eight seconds, and sometimes, that's enough.

It was tough to imagine how Kylie might be able to top herself in the new year, but now it looks as though she may have figured out a way to keep the world interested.

Yes, Kylie has posted her first thirst trap post of 2021, and it looks as though her fans are thoroughly obsessed with it.

The pics -- which Kylie captioned "mommy goose" for some reason -- has already racked up nearly 10 million likes in its first 48 hours online.

Why such mania for the sort of content that fans have seen so many times before?

Well, in addition to the usual partial nudity, Kylie introduced a bit of mystery to the mix.

As you may have noticed, there's a small but noticeable scar on the underside of Kylie's thigh.

It's hard to believe it doesn't make more appearances, considering all the racy pics Kylie posts, but like the Sasquatch or the Loch Ness monster, it's talked about far more than it's actually observed.

So what's the story there?

Plastic surgery gone awry? World's most gruesome shaving accident?

Sadly, the story isn't quite that interesting.

Kylie doesn't talk about her scar often -- because why would she? -- but she explained its origins in a 2011 interview.

"When I was about 5 my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate," Kylie told Celebuzz at the time.

"After a while when my sister didn't find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg," Kylie continued.

"I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It's smaller now though because I grew."

So there you have it.

You thought you knew everything there was to know about Kylie, but did you know she got gored by a pole as a toddler?!

Who knows what other secrets the world's youngest billionaire is keeping from the world!

Finding out that she puts on an elaborate costume and goes out at night to fight crime might be a cool enough revelation to turn this craptastic year around!

Make it happen Kylie!