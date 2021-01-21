Kylie Jenner Drinks Beer, Flaunts (Fake?) Boobs In New Pics

Kylie Jenner's Instagram posts are frequently characterized as "thirst traps."

So perhaps it's fitting that in a recent post, the 23-year-old can be seen enjoying a delicious adult beverage.

Kylie posted the pic below this week with a caption that says simply, "Michelada?"

Kylie Drinks a Beer

For the uninitiated, a michelada is a cocktail made with beer, tomato juice, hot sauce, and, depending on your recipe, two or three or 47 other things.

So yeah, it doesn't pack a lot of punch, but we don't usually see Kylie drinking alcohol at all, so this is still a change of pace.

And interestingly, this is the second time in 24 hours that we've seen a member of the Kar-Jenner clan knocking back a cold one.

Kourt's Beer

Earlier today, we discussed a recent post that showed Kourtney Kardashian drinking (or, more accurately, spilling) a beer while on vacation in Sardinia.

Of course, any discussion of Kourtney's rare booze consumption was overshadowed by speculation that she had recently had her breasts enlarged.

And coincidentally, that's what folks are talking about on Kylie's page, as well!

Kylie In a Black Bikini

Yeah, we know you didn't come her to read about Kylie's cocktail preferences, so let's turn our attention back to the curves that helped make hers one of the most popular accounts on Instagram.

Now, it's no secret that Kylie has had some work done.

There was a time when she actively denied this and claimed that her famous lips were the result of creative use of makeup.

Kylie Jenner's Cleavage in 2021

These days, Kylie just avoids discussing the matter, which is probably a smart move.

But some fans believe Kylizzle's latest pics essentially confirmed that she's undergone a recent breast augmentation.

As with Kourtney, the debate among fans is not whether Kylie has implants but whether she's gone under the knife twice so that her breasts could be gradually expanded.

Kylie Jenner: Makeup-Free In a Bikini

Most commenters seem to concur that Kylie has had her girls enhanced at least once, but did she choose to upsize again a few years later?

That's the question.

Unfortunately, we'll probably never receive an answer, as it seems the ladies of the Kar-Jenner clan made a pact at some point to stop discussing their cosmetic procedures.

And hey, it's really none of our business, anyway.

After all, Kylie is a billionaire, and the rest of us, are ... well, not, so whatever she's doing or has had done, it's obviously working for her.

But at the end of the day, Joe Biden is president, which means that we, as a nation, are free to get back to talking about dumb stuff like the state of Kylie Jenner's boobs.

Besides, compared to yesterday's conversation about Kylie's shower, this discussion is downright deep!

