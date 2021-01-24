Kourtney Kardashian is Apparently Dating Travis Barker. For Real!

We're very sorry, Scott Disick.

We really hope you aren't reading the Internet right about now.

Why?

Because it sounds very much as if the love of your life has moved on with her life. Dating wise, we mean.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were photographed together over the weekend at the same pool, sparking very strong rumors that the reality stars and the musician are knocking proverbial boots.

They may be sleeping together, guys.

Yes, Kourtney and Travis are neighbors in the Southern California enclave of Calabasas.

And, yes, there's been chatter in the past over their alleged romantic status, most recently in March of 2018.

But this time appears to be different.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality cast member and the Blink-182 drummer each shared poolside views of the residence's backyard on their Instagram Story.

"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source tells People Magazine. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

"Travis has liked her for a while," a second insider alleges.

We can't confirm at this time whether or not Kardashian and Barker have had intercourse.

HOWEVER...

Barker hasn't been shy about checking out Kourtney's recent social media posts.

For example, he commented with a single rose emoji on the star's flirty mirror selfie on Instagram.

Earlier in January, Barker added a tulip emoji to a social media snapshpt of Kourtney walking into the ocean, which she captioned "sweet, sweet fate."

Kourtney also shared a few stills from the movie True Romance on her official page, leading the musician to comment "You're So Cool."

Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004-08.

Kardashian, of course, has three kids of her own with Disick.

They are; sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

Kardashian and Disick wrapped up their nine-year relationship in July 2015, yet have remained on very amicable terms ever since.

Said an E! News source of Kourtney and Travis in 2019:

"They've been friends for years.

"They've lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids.

'They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream."

Heck, Barker has even made brief cameos on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years.

"I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends," Barker said about two years ago when dating rumors first surfaced.

Neither he nor Kourtney has commented on this latest speculation.

But we're pretty sure they're banging.