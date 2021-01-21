Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts MASSIVE Cleavage, Prompts Boob Job Rumors

by at .

On Instagram, 2020 was the year of Kylie Jenner.

The 23-year-old billionaire had fans living vicariously through her quarantine content and picking their jaws up off the floor as she twerked in a bikini for their viewing pleasure.

But social media users are a fickle bunch, and it seems that this year, they're looking for someone a bit more mature to ogle.

Kourtney Disses Kanye

And Kourtney Kardashian has been happy to answer that call.

Yes, Kourt has really been enjoying herself on the 'Gram in recent weeks.

And while she's never struck as the sort of person who's lacking in self-esteem, fans have been rewarding her energy with constant reminders that she remains one of the hottest women on the planet.

Kourtney Is Thirsty

Of course, at 108 million, Kourtney's following is roughly the same as the population of the Philippines (in other words, it's quite large).

And as the members of the Kar-Jenner clan learned long ago, when you attract that sort of attention, some of it is bound to be unwelcome.

Sometimes that means enduring harsh criticism from full-blown haters, but sometimes, it just means that fans are scrutinizing your pics a little too much.

Kourtney In Sardinia

Kourtney is currently on vacation in Sardinia (because, as they've demonstrated time and again, the Kardashians don't care about Covid), and she posted a series of pics with a caption reading "live to fail."

Those words piqued a lot of fans' curiosity, and they clicked through to learn that the "fail" Kourtney was referring to was her inability to pour beer into a glass without spilling any.

Yeah, kind of an anti-climax, but no doubt she succeeded in capturing the attention of a lot of folks who may have otherwise just scrolled on by.

Kourt's Beer

Anyway, some of the commenters kept their attention where Kourtney wanted it, and they found her #BeerFail just as funny as she did.

"Stick to cappuccino," wrote one comment section comedian. 

But others found themselves fixated on the photos of Kourtney herself.

Kourtney Kardashian: Boob Job 2021

More specifically, they focused their attention on the portion of her body just below her neck and between her arms.

Yes, many believe that Kourtney has new breast implants.

We say "new" because Kourtney has already undergone at least one round of breast augmentation.

Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Bikini Selfie

But now, fans believe her twins are even bigger than before.

Of course, it's possible that Kourtney is receiving help from some sort of gravity-defying undergarment, but as usual, internet commenters prefer the more dramatic, scandalous explanation.

Frankly, we don't think Kourtney looks all that different.

Kourtney Kardashian Selfie 2021

But then again, we don't spend as much time scrutinizing her figure as some folks in the weirder corners of Reddit do.

There's no denying that at 41 and after three kids, Kourtney's figure is damn near flawless.

But we're not totally convinced that she's received any kind of recent surgical help in that area.

Kourtney Kardashian Biography

Kourtney Kardashian Photo
Kourtney Kardashian is the least known of the older Kardashian sisters. She's probably the best looking, though. Kourtney has never made...
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kourtney Mary Kardashian

