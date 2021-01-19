Kourtney Kardashian: Did She Just Diss Kanye on Instagram?

Kourtney Kardashian seems to take a more relaxed approach to life than her sisters.

And while Kim might think that Kourtney lacks passion, the ...year-old mother of three rarely shies away from speaking her mind.

Although to be fair, she often makes her opinion known not through direct conflict but with passive-aggressive Instagram posts.

Usually, the purpose of these posts is to show Scott Disick what he's missing, and -- in doing so -- to drag him for his weird obsession with dating teenage girls.

But that's not the only message that Kourtney is capable of sending to her 107 million followers through the medium of the 'Gram.

In fact, some folks think she recently threw some extremely subtle shade at her soon-to-be-ex-brother-in-law this week.

As you've probably heard by now, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced.

And this isn't just another round of rumors or speculation abput Kim and Kanye getting divorced.

This time, multiple reliable sources have confirmed that after several months of separation, Kim has taken steps to bring an end to her marriage.

On Tuesday, People magazine reported that Kanye has met with divorce lawyers and is preparing to square off against Kim in court.

And what does Kourtney have to say about all this?

Well, there was time when she tried to talk Kim out of filing for divorce, but it seems that she's now on board with the decision.

And how do we know this?

Well, Kourtney hasn't come with out with an "eff Kanye!" post -- that's just not her style.

What she did instead is throw shade in a way that enables her to maintain plausible deniability.

Earlier this week, Kourt posted the photo above, in which she can be seen pretending to use a seashell as a phone.

Not exactly comic gold, but at least she paired the pic with a funny caption.

“You used to call me on my shell phone,” Kourtney wrote.

If you're young enough that you don't qualify for AARP benefits, then we probably don't need to tell you that she's punning on the Drake line “you used to call me on my cell phone.”

So what does that have to do with Kanye?

Well, if you can harken way back to the pre-Covid era and recall the summer of 2018, we promise this will all start to make sense soon.

That was the year of the infamous Drake-Pusha T feud.

In case you forgot, Drake had a secret son; Pusha T called him out on it; the whole thing was far messier than your typical hip hop beef.

And Kanye played a central role in the whole mess.

Not only did he directly talk trash to Drake, he produced the album on which Push made his shocking allegation.

Insider say the two rappers are still not on the greatest terms with one another, so when Kourt referecned one of Drake's most famous lines, she might have been flipping a sly middle finger to Kanye.

Okay, maybe we're reading too much into this, but you Kanye's paranoid ass is gonna jump to the same conclusions!