Kourtney Kardashian: Did She Just Diss Kanye on Instagram?

by at .

Kourtney Kardashian seems to take a more relaxed approach to life than her sisters.

And while Kim might think that Kourtney lacks passion, the ...year-old mother of three rarely shies away from speaking her mind.

Although to be fair, she often makes her opinion known not through direct conflict but with passive-aggressive Instagram posts.

Kourtney Kardashian Selfie 2021

Usually, the purpose of these posts is to show Scott Disick what he's missing, and -- in doing so -- to drag him for his weird obsession with dating teenage girls.

But that's not the only message that Kourtney is capable of sending to her 107 million followers through the medium of the 'Gram.

In fact, some folks think she recently threw some extremely subtle shade at her soon-to-be-ex-brother-in-law this week.

Kourtney Is Thirsty

As you've probably heard by now, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced.

And this isn't just another round of rumors or speculation abput Kim and Kanye getting divorced.

This time, multiple reliable sources have confirmed that after several months of separation, Kim has taken steps to bring an end to her marriage.

Kim Kardashian with Ye

On Tuesday, People magazine reported that Kanye has met with divorce lawyers and is preparing to square off against Kim in court.

And what does Kourtney have to say about all this?

Well, there was time when she tried to talk Kim out of filing for divorce, but it seems that she's now on board with the decision.

Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Bikini Selfie

And how do we know this?

Well, Kourtney hasn't come with out with an "eff Kanye!" post -- that's just not her style.

What she did instead is throw shade in a way that enables her to maintain plausible deniability.

Kourtney Disses Kanye

Earlier this week, Kourt posted the photo above, in which she can be seen pretending to use a seashell as a phone.

Not exactly comic gold, but at least she paired the pic with a funny caption.

“You used to call me on my shell phone,” Kourtney wrote.

Kourtney Rocking a Bikini in 2020

If you're young enough that you don't qualify for AARP benefits, then we probably don't need to tell you that she's punning on the Drake line “you used to call me on my cell phone.”

So what does that have to do with Kanye?

Well, if you can harken way back to the pre-Covid era and recall the summer of 2018, we promise this will all start to make sense soon.

Kimye Throwback

That was the year of the infamous Drake-Pusha T feud.

In case you forgot, Drake had a secret son; Pusha T called him out on it; the whole thing was far messier than your typical hip hop beef.

And Kanye played a central role in the whole mess.

Kanye West: I've Been Trying to Divorce Kim For YEARS! Kris Jenner is a White Supremacist! [UPDATED]
Start Gallery

Not only did he directly talk trash to Drake, he produced the album on which Push made his shocking allegation.

Insider say the two rappers are still not on the greatest terms with one another, so when Kourt referecned one of Drake's most famous lines, she might have been flipping a sly middle finger to Kanye.

Okay, maybe we're reading too much into this, but you Kanye's paranoid ass is gonna jump to the same conclusions!

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kourtney Kardashian Biography

Kourtney Kardashian Photo
Kourtney Kardashian is the least known of the older Kardashian sisters. She's probably the best looking, though. Kourtney has never made... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kourtney Mary Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Photos

Kourtney Disses Kanye
Kourtney Is Thirsty
Kourtney Kardashian's Cleavage in 2021
Kourtney Kardashian Selfie 2021
Kountney Kardashian: Selfie With Child
Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Bikini Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian Videos

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Hint at Child #4 in Shocking Keeping Up with the Kardashians Preview
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Hint at Child #4 in Shocking Keeping Up with the Kardashians Preview
Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Betrayers for Leaking Scott Disick Rehab Intel
Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Betrayers for Leaking Scott Disick Rehab Intel
Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!
Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!