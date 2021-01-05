Kody Brown in Distress: Sister Wives Star Owes More Than $3,000 in Taxes

Another day.

Another report that Kody Brown is drowning in debt.

We don't mean to rub it in the face of the Sister Wives patriarch, but the guy has four wives and 18 kids and just continues to shirk his responsibilities across the monetary board.

According to The Sun, which continues to excel in its analysis of Kody's finances, Brown owes $953.97 (which includes interest) in taxes on the five bedroom/four bathroom/$890,000 home he shares with fourth wife, Robyn.

The veteran TLC personality also owes $2,164.54, which includes interest, on one parcel of land in Coyote Pass.

As long-time viewers know, Brown purchased a large lot in that area years ago... and yet he hasn't even started any sort of construction on the property.

Kody spent several weeks early in 2020 trying to convince his spouses to build one giant mansion there, but was unable to convince a single one to go along with his plan.

At this point, Coyote Pass must be considered a sunk cost -- which is a pretty enormous and irresponsible deal.

When Kody, Meri, Robyn, Janelle and Christine moved from Utah to Arizona a long while ago, the plan was to settle on the lot Kody purchased there.

Instead, Kody now owes the aforementioned taxes on the lot, and he's paying mortgages and/or rent on the four residences in which his better halves live.

All told, Brown has shelled out $1.8 million on houses in and around Flagstaff.

The tax payments listed above were both due on December 30, 2020.

This wasn't the first time Kody has missed his tax payments, either, as The Sun previously reported he missed the first half of the bills on the same two properties in November.

If you remember, way back when, in a trailer for the latest season of Sister Wives, the Browns came right out and stated that the family was drowning financially.

This past summer, meanwhile, Christine revealed she took her youngest daughter to the hospital when she was 3 years old... and was left with $450,000 in medical bills as a result because she didn't have insurance.

To this day, Christine still receives phone calls from debtors as a result.

Moreover, she had to beg fans to help her pay for another daughter's back surgery just this past summer.

Fans across the country have taken note of the difficulties, too.

“This is so ridiculous they are living high on the hog and no medical insurance for the children," wrote one critic on social media, adding:

"WHAT??? Where are their brains!!! Oh I forgot they don't use them.”

Added another:

“Kody seems to have these irresponsible ideas of grandeur and his wives don't say NO to him and refuse to go along with them.

"They are just as guilty as Kody is in making poor decisions."

This appears to be an understatement.

“Financially, we’re drowning," Christine herself said many months ago, explaining in further detail:

"Basically we’re paying four, no five mortgages with the Coyote Pass property."

Kody and Robyn even applied for a home equity line of credit in the amount of $150,000 on March 20, 2020 for their home, which was approved.

Alas, all this time later, not much has changed.

Will Kody ever learn?

Or, perhaps we should ask instead, will his Sister Wives ever learn and leave him?

They really should.