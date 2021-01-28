Kody Brown Brushes Off Daughter's Baby Shower, Remains Very Terrible

Kody Brown is at it again, folks.

By which we mean the following:

Kody Brown is once again back to being a selfish jerk face who only thinks about himself, even at the expense of his children.

Yes, we've written this before.

But only because the Sister Wives patriarch has given us plenty of reasons to say it before.

The guy loves nothing more than to snub his loved ones on major occasions, whether it's a birthday, an anniversary or anything else of importance.

The latest case in point? Daughter Mykelti's baby shower.

As you can see above, Christine Brown gathered some relatives this week to honor Mykelti and her husband and their impending child, writing as a snapshot to some of these family photos:

“This is the diaper tree cake I made for @mykeltip and @tonychessnut's baby shower!

"Her theme was BOOKS!! #reading #babyshower #booktheme #bookbabyshower #momlife #blessed."

Christine proceeded to share a series of photos from the celebration, as her two kids Paedon, 22, and Aspyn, 25, were also in attendance.

But you know where we're going with this, right?

You know who was NOT at the party.

Yup: Kody.

“Why would she not post pic with Kody if he was there? Christine must be really hurt if he wasn’t," wrote one curious Reddit user, while another chimed in as follows:

"I’d expect a dad to be there if brothers and husband are there. Clearly it wasn’t a girls’ only shower."

Kody's apparent absence is especially notable at the moment because TLC just came out with an extended trailer for Sister Wives Season 10.

It features a very unhappy Christine, who complains at one point:

"I freakin' want to move back to Utah, even though the girls don't want to."

She also says in this sneak peek: "I'm sure everybody hates me all the time."

We doubt that's really true.

But we can easily imagine why Christine might be under this impression, considering how often Kody brushes off events such as this baby shower.

As another example?

Mykelti, who is expecting her first child in March, revealed he that Kody not attend his daughter Ysabel’s's surgery last year because of Covid.

“If he flies out to be with them then he has to do the same thing," Mykelti explained on Facebook.

"He has to quarantine for two weeks before and two weeks after, which means he has to go a month without seeing any of the rest of the family so no he will not be there during the surgery.

"However, he can hang out with them after the surgery so instead it is two-and-a-half weeks where he can’t see my mom and my mom’s kids or it’s a month where he won’t be able to see anybody.

"So we’re going with the option where he won’t be able to see my mom or my mom’s kids for two-and-a-half weeks.”

If this sounds confusing, we agree.

If that also sounds like yet another reason why plural marriage is dumb and sexist and means no wife or child can ever be prioritized over the husband, well...

... we agree with that, too.