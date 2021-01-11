Kirstie Alley Compares Donald Trump Twitter Ban to Slavery (Yes, Slavery!)

Kirstie Alley is here with all the takes, you guys.

The veteran actress, a Golden Globe winner who will forever be best remembered for her role on Cheers, is one of the more outspoken Republicans in Hollywood.

And, over the weekend, she became VERY outspoken about Facebook and Twitter banning Donald Trump from their platforms.

To open her rant, Alley addressed the President-Elect.

"What's your take Mr. Biden on TOTAL censorship of conservatives?," she posted ... after announcing Twitter had "docked" her 30,000 followers.

"I know that many times you have said you’re going to be the president of both parties. I really wish you would speak out and object to censorship on behalf of all people.

"Thank you."

Trump, of course, earned the aforementioned punishment because he clearly incited supporters last Wednesday to storm the U.S. Capitol and committ a deadly act of treason.

Five people have died as a result of this insurrection.

Trump hasn't appeared to care one bit about these losses of life.

But he's super upset about the whole Twitter thing.

Continued Alley along these lines:

"If you don't think this is scary stuff & by U I mean all of US from whatever political persuasion then U are complicit to communism & DICTATORSHIPS.

"I trust that none of us on this timeline R OK with this purging and canceling. For those of you who think it’s Ok ur next. U'll see."

The actress proceeded to ask Elon Musk for "help" in finding "new communication lines" after she alleged her Twitter followers were "going down by 10,000 an hour."

Alley was far from finished, too.

After Tucker Carlson posted his news editorial claiming CNN was calling for the cancellation of Fox News because the organization was "directly responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol," Alley asked the following:

"Which networks were responsible for all the months of burning looting destroying killing injuring terrifying bullying?"

She's referring here, we presume, to a series of Black Lives Matter-themed protests across the country in the summer of 2020.

It's perhaps worth noting here that Twitter is a private company that asks users to sign a user agreement upon joining.

This agreement pertains certain terms and conditions, all of which President Trump agreed to when he opened his account.

By telling so-called "American Patriots" that he had their back after the Capitol attack... and referring to them as "special' ... and by telling the world they would continue having a "GIANT VOICE" in this country... Trump has broken this agreement.

It's really very simple.

It has nothing at all to do with the first amendment or free speech.

Alley ended her Friday rant by writing;

"If we are going to agree that private businesses like twitter have a right to discriminate against anyone they want because of politics then we are laying the groundwork for businesses to discriminate against race, gender, religion, sexual persuasion etc..

"GIANT STEP BACKWARDS."

She ended by claiming this shouldn't be some polarizing issue.

It should impact people on both sides of the aisle.

"ALL people should be concerned is the KEY here," Alley wrote. "It's true, the average person will no longer have a platform to speak their views. This is called SLAVERY.

"This censorship proves BIG TECH now holds the keys to the chains."

Yup.

Kirstie Alley just compared the social media banning of someone who incited a riot against his country to a system in which one race of people was forced against its will to work for another race.

We don't even have a joke to make here.

It's just sad.