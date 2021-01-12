Kim Kardashian: Kanye Who?!? I'm Ready for a Fresh Start!

The worst year of her life is over.

And now?

With the calendar flipped? With no more f-cks left to give? With her husband having wasted away her final chance to make things right?

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on.

As you must have read about by now, Kardashian has at last had it with Kanye West.

After more than a decade with the rapper, and after welcoming four children with the polarizing artist, Kardashian will soon be filing for divorce.

This is no longer a controversial take and we're no longer trafficking in baseless speculation by writing such a statement.

A horde of reliiable outlets, including E! News, have confirmed that this marriage is -- for every intent and purpose -- over.

It's not because of some horrible cheating scandal and it's really not all that stunning of a development when you look back at the past several months.

Early last summer, Kanye ranted and raved his way through a failed Presidential run, exposing such family secrets at the time as his past desire to abort daughter North when he first learned Kim was pregnant.

West trashed many members of his inner circle throughout 2020, hurling mother-in-law Kris Jenner under the bus, for example, and seemingly suffering a mental breakdown.

At one point, Kim even asked folks for compassion, issuing a lengthy statement about Kanye's bipolar disorder.

But that was back then.

Following a huge fight in December, the couple is now prepared to go their separate ways.

Does Kim have regrets? Maybe.

The past is the past, however, and we're in a new year, prompting the former sex tape star to think about her brand new life ahead.

"Kim is focusing on the new year and a lot of amazing things that are coming her way," an anonymous source tells Entertainment Tonight, adding:

"Kim has tried everything she can to make things work with Kanye but it’s not working.

"Kim has held on to the relationship in hopes of a change and for the sake of the kids, but all signs are pointing to divorce."

All signs are also pointing to Kim tryiing to shift the narrative away from her doomed romance.

She just posed semi-nude, without her wedding ring on, perhaps in an attempt to taunt Kanye with all he'll soon be missing.

For the record, meanwhile, West is currently living in Wyoming.

Kim and her quartet of kids remain in Los Angeles, far away from their husband/dad, with no real plans for the immediate family to live under one roof again any time soon.

Or ever again, really.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately," E! News reported this month. "Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Kardashian has been focusing of late on prison reform, looking to take on serious subjects and to use her wide-ranging, very popular platform for societal good.

Simultaneously?

Kanye has just been saying weird and crazy stuff, both damaging Kardashian's brand and making it clear the two are at very different places in their famous lives.

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them," E! also wrote a few weeks ago.

"Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids.

"It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."