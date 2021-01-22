Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Divorce Drama: Will All Be Revealed on KUWTK?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are totally getting divorced.

This is far closer to a reality at this point than a rumor.

Which is why it makes sense that the details and the drama would play out on television's best-known reality show, right?

As you very well know by now, Kardashian has reportedly met with a divorce attorney and is simply waiting for the right time to announce this split from her husband.

The famous couple is no longer living together rand extreme tension has existed between the spouses ever since Kanye announced his run for President last year...

... and then ranted about wanting to abort his daughter, among other personal and inappropriate tidbits.

At this point, it's not surprising that Kim is done with Kanye.

What may be surprising to some, however, is just how silent Kim and members of her family have been on the subject.

They haven't denied any of the reports -- and, perhaps even more telling, they've green-lighted the network they basically own, E!, to run a number of reports on the impending divorce.

How can these two facts be reconciled?

In one very obvious way:

The family WANTS you to be talking about the Kimye split.

They WANT you to be wondering what's going on and what will eventually transpire.

But they don't want to reveal too much right now.

Because they're saving all the juicy nuggets for the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"This divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot," a source told Page Six this month, adding of Kim:

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign.

"Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she's just had enough of it."

Says an anonymous E! News source:

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately.

"Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

It's worth noting that, amid all this chatter, Kim uploaded an Instagram photo to promote Skims, and her wedding ring was nowhere to be seen

In other words?

She's trying to monetize the break-up.

In other other words?

She'll do so to maximum exposure on Season 20 of the aforementioned program.

According to The New York Post, the Kimye divorce drama wiill "feature heavily in the final storyline" as the family bow out after 14 years on screen.

A few months ago, remember, it was confirmed that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will go off the air after this upcoming season.

(It was also confirmed that the family then signed a gigantic deal with Hulu to produce fresh content. So don't feel too terrible for them, okay?)

"The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source told Page Six.

"They've filmed Kim discussing her marital problems. But everyone involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won't screen until later in 2021."

Khloe, of course, delved into her splits from both Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson on past seasons of this show.

There would be an irony in Kim now doing the same because reports have indicated one basis for Kanye's ongoing dissatisfaction with his marriage has centered on his annoyance with KUWTK.

At this point, filming on the final season has come to an end.

We'll need to wait months to actually watch the episodes, however.

Speaking to People Magazine, producer Ryan Seacrest offered a vague hint of what fans can expect from them.

"I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family," he recently told People.

"And that's what they got for 20 seasons."