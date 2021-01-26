Kim Kardashian: I Can't Decide If I Want to Divorce Kanye!

For weeks now, we've been hearing rumors that Kim Kardashian is divorcing Kanye West.

Reputable outlets with credible sources have been telling us that it's all over but the legal battle, and it was confirmed earlier this week that Kim and Kanye are no longer on speaking terms.

But the fact remains that the couple themselves have yet to speak publicly on the matter.

And until that happens, there are no guarantees that these two are actually planning to pull the plug on their marriage.

Don't get us wrong -- there's almost no doubt that Kim spent the past several weeks planning on filing for divorce from Kanye.

In fact, insiders say she's already retained the services of famed attorney Laura Wasser.

But until she actually signs some papers and makes it a matter of public record, Kim can aways pull back, and she and Kanye can just pretend the news of their divorce has been greatly exaggerated.

And it seems that at the moment, Kim is feeling rather indecisive.

"Kim's holding nothing back to see if it's going to work," a source close to the situation tells Celebrity Insider.

"She wants to have a family. She wants them to work."

However, a separate source ensures Page Six that Kim is 100 percent committed to ensuring that this divorce takes place as quickly and painlessly as possible.

In fact, the insider claims that the only reason Kim hasn't made an announcement is that she's saving the big reveal for a special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems,” the source says.

“But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021.”

As for Kanye, it seems that against all odds, he's taking a level-headed approach to the situation.

Kim and Kanye have been living in separate states, so the divorce won't require much of a change in lifestyle.

As for the PR aspect, it seems that Kanye has been a part of the Kardashian media machine long enough that he has no delusions about the way this thing is gonna play out.

"He understands Kim’s side has to spin that she is sick of him. In reality, he’s been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while,” says Page Six's source.

“Especially her mother [Kris Jenner], who looms large in all big decisions she makes.”

Yes, Kanye probably won't come off looking too great in upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, but he can also rest assured that Kim, Kris and company won't go nuclear and attempt to destroy him.

A lot of not-so-great dudes have come and gone from the Kard clan over the years, and most have been permitted to exit with their dignity in tact.

If Kris let Scott Disick and Lamar Odom leave their reputations, then she probably won't go on the attack against Kanye.

Unless, of course, he did something really bad that we don't know about yet.

We guess we'll have to tune into the new season of KUWTK to find out!