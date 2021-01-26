Kim Kardashian: I Can't Decide If I Want to Divorce Kanye!

by at .

For weeks now, we've been hearing rumors that Kim Kardashian is divorcing Kanye West.

Reputable outlets with credible sources have been telling us that it's all over but the legal battle, and it was confirmed earlier this week that Kim and Kanye are no longer on speaking terms.

But the fact remains that the couple themselves have yet to speak publicly on the matter.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Throwback

And until that happens, there are no guarantees that these two are actually planning to pull the plug on their marriage.

Don't get us wrong -- there's almost no doubt that Kim spent the past several weeks planning on filing for divorce from Kanye.

In fact, insiders say she's already retained the services of famed attorney Laura Wasser.

Kimye: 6 Years!

But until she actually signs some papers and makes it a matter of public record, Kim can aways pull back, and she and Kanye can just pretend the news of their divorce has been greatly exaggerated.

And it seems that at the moment, Kim is feeling rather indecisive.

"Kim's holding nothing back to see if it's going to work," a source close to the situation tells Celebrity Insider.

Hello There, Wife

"She wants to have a family. She wants them to work."

However, a separate source ensures Page Six that Kim is 100 percent committed to ensuring that this divorce takes place as quickly and painlessly as possible.

In fact, the insider claims that the only reason Kim hasn't made an announcement is that she's saving the big reveal for a special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Boobs! And a Smile!

“They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems,” the source says.

“But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021.”

As for Kanye, it seems that against all odds, he's taking a level-headed approach to the situation.

Very Serious Kimye

Kim and Kanye have been living in separate states, so the divorce won't require much of a change in lifestyle.

As for the PR aspect, it seems that Kanye has been a part of the Kardashian media machine long enough that he has no delusions about the way this thing is gonna play out.

"He understands Kim’s side has to spin that she is sick of him. In reality, he’s been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while,” says Page Six's source.

Their Party of 5

“Especially her mother [Kris Jenner], who looms large in all big decisions she makes.”

Yes, Kanye probably won't come off looking too great in upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, but he can also rest assured that Kim, Kris and company won't go nuclear and attempt to destroy him.

A lot of not-so-great dudes have come and gone from the Kard clan over the years, and most have been permitted to exit with their dignity in tact.

Kanye West: I've Been Trying to Divorce Kim For YEARS! Kris Jenner is a White Supremacist! [UPDATED]
Start Gallery

If Kris let Scott Disick and Lamar Odom leave their reputations, then she probably won't go on the attack against Kanye.

Unless, of course, he did something really bad that we don't know about yet.

We guess we'll have to tune into the new season of KUWTK to find out!

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kim Kardashian Biography

A Kim Kardashian Selfie
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Kim, There's People That Are Dying
Kim and the Kids
Kim Kardashian Divorce Selfie?
Kim Kardashian with Ye
Kimye Throwback
Kim Kardashian, No Wedding Ring

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kim Kardashian Shares Tearful Look at Final Day of Filming KUWTK
Kim Kardashian Shares Tearful Look at Final Day of Filming KUWTK
Kim Kardashian Sobs in Video: Thank You Kanye for This Dad Ghost Hologram!
Kim Kardashian Sobs in Video: Thank You Kanye for This Dad Ghost Hologram!